नगरपालिका आम चुनाव-2020:नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए कल जारी हाेगी अधिसूचना

अलवर44 मिनट पहले
  •
  • 11 दिसंबर काे चुनाव, 13 काे मतगणना

नगरपालिका आम चुनाव-2020 के तहत जिले की नगरपालिका तिजारा, खेडली, राजगढ, खैरथल, बहरोड एवं किशनगढ़बास के नगरपालिका क्षेत्रों में सदस्य, अध्यक्ष एवं उपाध्यक्ष पदों के लिए होने वाले चुनावों के लिए विधिवत लोक सूचना 23 नवम्बर को जारी होगी।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (नगरपालिका) श्रीमती आनंदी ने बताया कि सदस्य पद के लिए 23 नवम्बर को लोक सूचना जारी की जाएगी तथा 27 नवम्बर को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्रों को प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि होगी, 1 दिसम्बर को प्रात: 10:30 बजे से नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी, 3 दिसम्बर को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक नाम वापिस हो सकेंगे, 4 दिसम्बर को चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन किया जाएगा, 11 दिसम्बर को सदस्य पद के लिए प्रात: 8 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा एवं 13 दिसम्बर को प्रात: 9 बजे से मतगणना की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 14 दिसम्बर को लोक सूचना जारी की जाएगी, 15 दिसम्बर को प्रात: 10:30 बजे से अपराह्न 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्रों को प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि होगी, 16 दिसम्बर को प्रात: 10:30 बजे से नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी, 17 दिसम्बर को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक नाम वापिस हो सकेंगे तथा नाम वापसी के तुरन्त पश्चात चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन किया जाएगा, 20 दिसम्बर को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए प्रात: 10 बजे से अपराह्न बजे तक मतदान होगा एवं मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त पश्चात मतगणना की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 21 दिसम्बर को निर्वाचन होगा जिसमें प्रात: 10 बजे बैठक, प्रात: 11 बजे नामांकन पत्रों का प्रस्तुतिकरण, प्रात: 11:30 बजे नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा, अपराह्न 2 बजे तक अभ्यर्थिता वापसी, अपराह्न 2 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो होगा तथा मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त पश्चात मतगणना होगी।

