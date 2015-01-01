पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीक का प्रयोग:अब गरुड़ माेबाइल एप से चुनावी काम हो जाएंगे आसान, जिले के दाे विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में पायलट प्राेजेक्ट लागू

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फाेटो

राज्य के अतिरिक्त मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी कृष्ण कुनाल ने विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के निर्वाचन अधिकारियों से कहा कि चुनावी गतिविधियों को आसान करने के लिए गरुड़ मोबाइल एप विकसित किया गया है। चुनाव कार्य से जुड़े अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें काे इस एप के सभी फीचर बारीकी से समझना जरूरी है। चुनाव कार्य सुगमता एवं गुणवत्ता के साथ समयबद्ध रूप से सम्पन्न कराने के लिए एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन शुक्रवार काे यहां कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुआ।

कार्यशाला में कुनाल ने बताया कि गरुड़ मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से बीएलओ द्वारा प्रत्येक मतदाता व उनके घर की जीओ टेगिंग के साथ चुनाव संबंधी अन्य महत्वपूर्ण कार्य किए जाएंगे। ये काम सफलता से हाेने पर इस मोबाइल एप को पूरे भारत में लागू किया जाएगा। कार्यशाला में भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के आईसीटी निदेशक कुशल पाठक ने विधानसभा एवं लोकसभा चुनावों में वोटर लिस्ट, इलेक्टोरल रोल आदि को ज्यादा बेहतर बनाने के लिए गरुड़ मोबाइल एप के प्रयोग के संबंध में विस्तार से जानकारी दी और प्रतिभागियों के सवालाें के जवाब दिए।

पाठक ने कहा कि इस मोबाइल एप के जरिए पोलिंग बूथ की व्यवस्था में सुधार के साथ ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया होने से दस्तावेजों के प्रयोग में होने वाली परेशानियों से बचा जा सकेगा। इस दौरान अलवर शहर एवं रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत इस मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से वोटर वेरिफिकेशन एवं हाउसहोल्ड मार्किंग आदि प्रक्रियाओं को विस्तार से इन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को समझाया गया।

कार्यशाला में कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आनंदी ने प्रतिभागी अधिकारियों से कहा कि कार्यशाला में दिए गए प्रशिक्षण को आत्मसात करें। यदि किसी प्रकार की शंका है तो उसकी मास्टर ट्रेनर से पूरी जानकारी तब तक लें, जब तक पूरी प्रक्रिया स्पष्ट न हो जाए।

