पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • On An Average 85.54 Polling In 6 Napa, Maximum 88.7% Was Held In Kishangarhbas, Fake Voter Arrested In Khairthal, Counting Will Take Place On 13th

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका चुनाव:6 नपा में औसतन 85.54 मतदान, सर्वाधिक 88.7% किशनगढ़बास में हुआ, खैरथल में फर्जी वोटर गिरफ्तार किया, 13 को होगी मतगणना

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजगढ़, खेड़ली, बहरोड़, तिजारा, किशनगढ़बास और खैरथल नगरपालिका में 179 वार्डों के 728 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में हुआ बंद
  • कोरोना रोगी पीपीई किट में वोट डालने पहुंचे

छह नगर पालिकाओं में 179 वार्ड पार्षद चुनने के लिए औसतन 85.54 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। कोरोना संक्रमित मतदाता भी पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट डालने पहुंचे। खैरथल में एक फर्जी मतदाता की गिरफ्तारी के अलावा ज्यादातर जगह शांतिपूर्ण मतदान चला। ईवीएम मशीनों में गड़बड़ी के कारण कई जगह मतदान में खलल पड़ा। ज्यादातर केंद्रों पर कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की पालना हुई, लेकिन भीड़ लगने पर कतारों में लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े दिखे। सर्वाधिक 88.29 प्रतिशत मतदान किशनगढ़बास में और सबसे कम 82.52 प्रतिशत राजगढ नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में हुआ।

कुल 728 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हुई। शाम को नगर पालिका मुख्यालयों पर बने स्ट्रॉंग रूम में ईवीएम मशीनें जमा की गईं। मतगणना 13 दिसंबर को वहीं होगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (नगर पालिका) नन्नूमल पहाडिया ने बताया कि तिजारा में शाम 5 बजे तक 86.75%, बहरोड में 88.08 %, खैरथल में 82.81, किशनगढबास में 88.29, राजगढ में 82.52 एवं खेडली में 86.98 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। सभी 6 नगरपालिका क्षेत्रों में औसत 85.54 प्रतिशत वोट डले हैं।
राजगढ़ : 82.52% मतदान, कई वार्डो में भीड कम दिखी
नपा क्षेत्र के 82.56 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने शुक्रवार को 35 पार्षद चुनने के लिए वोट डाले। वार्ड 1 में कोरोना संक्रमित ने पीपीई किट पहन वोट डाला। महिलाओं में मतदान को लेकर खास उत्साह दिखा। परिसीमन के काण कई वार्डों में मतदाताओं की संख्या 400 से 500 ही रह गई। इसके चलते 2 बजे बाद मतदाता ही नजर नहीं आए। कुछ जगहों पर एक ही वार्ड के मतदाता के नाम दूसरे वार्ड में शिफ्ट हो जाने से वे गफलत में पड़ गए।

दूसरे वार्ड में जाकर वोट डालना पड़ा। मतदान के बाद वार्ड 13 से प्रतिष्ठित व्यापारी रामरतन ताम्बी, वार्ड 18 से पूर्व पार्षद खेमसिंह आर्य, 35 से पूर्व पार्षद बंसी सैनी, 33 से पूर्व पार्षद प्रभातीलाल कोली, वार्ड 5 से पूर्व पार्षद मोहनलाल मीणा, 13 से अनिल गुप्ता व 6 से पिंकेश सहित कई प्रमुख नेताओं के भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद हो गए।
खेड़ली : 87 प्रति‍शत मतदान
नपा क्षेत्र के कुल 13106 मतदाताओं में 87 फीसदी यानी 11401 लोग वोट डालने पहुंचे। वोटिंग शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चली। मौसम पलटने से दोपहर में मतदाताओं का रूझान बढ़ा। सबसे अधि‍क मतदान वार्ड 23 में 97.17 में तथा वार्ड 10 में 97.12 प्रति‍शत रहा। वहीं, सबसे कम मतदान वार्ड तीन में 68.11 प्रति‍शत रहा। कुल 840 वोटरों वाले वार्ड 22 में 82.50 प्रति‍शत मतदान हुआ।

त्रि‍कोणीय संघर्ष में सबसे अधि‍क मतदान भी यहीं हुआ। मतदान केंद्र पर बि‍ना पहचान पत्र के प्रवेश नही था, जि‍सके कारण कुछ मतदाताओं को घर जाकर पहचान पत्र लाना पड़ा। वार्ड 16 के मतदान केंद्र हाई स्कूल पर तीन कोरोना संक्रमितों को लाकर मेडिकल टीम ने मतदान कराया। शाम 5 बजे मतदान खत्म होने के बाद सभी 25 ईवीएम हाई स्‍कूल में कड़ी सुरक्षा में रखवाई गईं।

बुधवार को यहीं पर परि‍णाम घोषि‍त कि‍या जाएगा। प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी के साथ एक प्रति‍नि‍धि की भी एंट्री सुबह सात बजे होगी। यहां सुबह आठ बजे से 5 चरणों में मतगणना होगी। इसके बाद व्यापार समि‍ति‍ के अध्यक्ष प्रमोद बसंल के पुत्र साहि‍ल और रामअवतार गुप्‍ता, पूर्व चेयरमैन आशा अग्रवाल, पूर्व चेयरमैन सत्यवृत आर्य की पत्नी शारदा बंसल सहित 69 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा। वार्ड दस पालि‍का के पूर्व कर्मचारी महेश जैन व पवन जैन में कड़े संघर्ष एवं सबसे छोटे वार्ड में तीन प्रत्याशि‍यों के मैदान में होने के कारण चुनाव चर्चा में रहा।

खैरथल : 83.82% मतदान, 4 जगह विवाद

कस्बे में 34 वार्डों के लिए कुल 83.82 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। सुबह से ही वोटरों की लंबी कतारें बूथों पर लगीं। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण चला लेकिन वार्ड 10, वार्ड 33, वार्ड 16 और वार्ड 18 में फर्जी मतदान काे लेकर भाजपा व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताअाें में विवाद हुआ। बूथ पर माैजूद दाेनाें पार्टियाें के प्रतिनिधियाें में बहस बढ़ती देख पुलिस ने मामला शांत कराया।

इधर, वार्ड 19 में सुबह के समय फर्जी मतदान करने आए निजामुदीन पुत्र हारून निवासी ठेकड़ा काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। वार्ड 18 के बूथ सेठ गाेपालदास स्कूल व वार्ड 16 के बूथ राजकीय वरिष्ठ संस्कृत उपाध्याय स्कूल में फर्जी मतदान की शिकायतें मिली। यहां पुलिस भेजनी पड़ी। वार्ड 7 के राबाउमावि पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदान से पूर्व ही एक ईवीएम लाॅक हाे गई।

जिसकाे बदलकर नई मशीन लगाई गई। अब 13 दिसंबर को मतगणना में पूर्व आरएएस अधिकारी और कांग्रेस की तरफ से चेयरमैन दावेदार डीसी चौधरी, भाजपा के वार्ड 33 से उम्मीदवार हरीश राेघा तथा वार्ड 29 से चुनाव लड़ रहे ओमप्रकाश राेघा के नतीजों पर नजर रहेगी। वार्ड 19 से चुनाव लड़ रहे आजाद चौधरी, वार्ड 7 से अशोक डाटा के वार्ड का चुनाव भी चर्चा में है।
शादी की रस्में छाेड़कर वाेट डाला

एक दुल्हा शादी की रस्माें काे बीच में छाेड़कर मतदान करने पहुंचा। वार्ड एक निवासी पुष्कर कल्ला के पुत्र अजितेश की शादी 11 दिसंबर काे कुमाेदिनी हेड़ाऊ से थी। लेकिन अजितेश फेरे लेने के बाद शादी की हाेने वाली रस्माें काे बीच में छाेड़ मतदान करने के लिए मतदान केंद्र पहुंचा। वार्ड 31 में लाेकेश कुमार और मेघा भारती ने अपने मत का पहली बार प्रयाेग किया।

किशनगढ़बास : वार्ड 22 में 96.07 प्रतिशत मतदान
25 वार्डों में शांतिपूर्ण 88.70 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। कुल 15082 में से 13377 मतदाताओं ने मत का प्रयोग किया। मतदान में दिव्यांग, दूल्हा-दुल्हन सहित सभी उम्र के लोगों ने उत्साह दिखाया। दोपहर 1 बजे तक 61. 45, दोपहर 3 बजे तक 80 .10 और कुल 88.70 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। वार्ड 22 में सबसे अधिक 96.07 प्रतिशत व वार्ड 14 में सबसे कम 80.79 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

वार्ड 1 में 308 में से 279, वार्ड 2 में 359 में से 321, वार्ड 3 में 666 में से 576, वार्ड 4 में 707 में से 626, वार्ड 5 में 482 में से 427, वार्ड 6 में 790 में से 720, वार्ड 7 में 538 में से 471, वार्ड 8 में 385 में से 360, वार्ड 9 में 632 में से 551, वार्ड 10 में 682 में से 609, वार्ड 11 में 522 में से 456, वार्ड 12 में 505 में से 439, वार्ड 13 में 645 में से 566, वार्ड 14 में 635 में से 513, वार्ड 15 में 641 में से 557, वार्ड 16 में 811 में से 716, वार्ड 17 में 646 में से 564, वार्ड 18 में 536 में से 484, वार्ड 19 में 679 में से 566, वार्ड 20 में 829 में से 744, वार्ड 21 में 340 में से 315, वार्ड 22 में 458 में से 440, वार्ड 23 में 876 में से 797, वार्ड 24 में 729 में से 654 और वार्ड 25 में 681 में से 626 वाेट डले है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें