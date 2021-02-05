पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  On February 6, The National And State Highway Jams Will Be Jammed For Three Hours Under The Kisan Agitation, The Joint Kisan Morcha Prepares.

अलवर में आधा दर्जन जगहों पर रहेगा जाम कल:6 फरवरी को किसान आंदोलन के तहत नेशनल व स्टेट हाइवे जाम तीन घण्टे तक जाम किए जाएंगे, संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा तैयारी में जुटा

अलवर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहजहांपुर हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर सभा में मौजूद किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाहजहांपुर हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर सभा में मौजूद किसान।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान आंदोलन चरणबद्ध जारी है। इसी के तहत 6 फरवरी को देश भर में किसान नेशनल व स्टेट हाइवे तीन घण्टे के लिए जाम करेंगे। अलवर जिले में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक स्टेट व नेशनल हाइवे जाम रहेगा। जिसके तहत संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की टीम तैयारी में जुटी है। जहां-जहां जाम लगाया जाएगा वहां-वहां आसपास के किसानों का ही नेतृत्व रहेगा। अलवर जिले में करीब 6 से 8 जगहों पर रोड जाम करने की तैयारी है। अलवर शहर में शुक्रवार को किसान संवाद कार्यक्रम है। जिसमें पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह सहित कांग्रेस के नेता व किसान शामिल होंगे।

जिले में यहां-यहां रहेगा जाम
जिले नेशनल हाइवे 48 शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर पहले से जाम है। यहां किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। इसके अलावा हाइवे नम्बर 248 पर नौगांवा के पास, अलवर-तिजारा रोड पर टोल के पास, बहरोड़ अलवर रोड पर ततारपुर के पास, खैरथल-कोटपूतली रोड पर बानसूर टोल के पास, अलवर-भरतपुर रोड पर बडौदामेव व रामगढ़ के पास, जयपुर-अलवर रोड पर मालाखेडा के पास रोड जाम किया जाएगा।

अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी दी

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी बलवीर छिल्लर व दीनबंधु शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में रोड जाम करने के लिए संयुक्त मोर्चा की टीम ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर अलग-अलग किसानों को जिम्मेदारी दी है। जहां रोड को जाम किया जाएगा वहां आसपास के किसान ही इसका नेतृत्व करेंगे। मतलब उनकी मौजूदगी में जाम रहेगा। यह एक तरह से किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन है। आसपास के ग्रामीणों का सहयोग रहेगा। ताकि इस आंदोलन को और मजबूती मिल सके।

दो दिसम्बर से अलवर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन
शाहजहांपुर-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर किसानों को दो दिसम्बर से आंदोलन जारी है। किसान महापंचायत के नेतृत्व में दो दिसम्बर से पड़ाव डाला गया। 12 दिसम्बर से किसान नेशनल हाइवे पर आ गए। जयपुर-दिल्ली वाली हाइवे की लेन को जाम कर दिया गया। इसके बाद 25 दिसम्बर से दिल्ली-जयपुर लेन पर भी बेरियर लगा दिए गए। पुलिस की ओर से बैरियर लगाए जाने के बाद किसानों ने दिल्ली-जयपुर लेन पर भी अपने तम्बू गाड़ दिए। उसके बाद से नेशनल हाइवे 48 बंद हैं। केवल एक तरफ की सर्विस लेन को विशेष आवश्यकता वाले वाहनों को निकालने के लिए खोला हुआ है।

बॉर्डर पर करीब सवा किलोमीटर तक किसान
शाहजहांपुर-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर करीब एक किमी तक किसानों के तम्बू लगे हुए हैं। वहीं पर उनके वाहन खड़े होते हैं। हाइवे पर ही खाना बनता है। वहीं दिन-रात लंगर चलते हैं। यहां राजस्थान, हरियाणा के अलावा गुजरात व महाराष्ट्र के किसान भी हैं। बीच-बीच में अन्य राज्यों के किसान भी आते रहे हैं। इस बॉर्डर पर जय किसान आंदोलन के प्रमुख योगेन्द्र यादव लगातार किसानों के बीच में रुके हुए हैं। नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल भी आंदोलनरत हैं। वे बीच-बीच में आते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी व किसान रुके हुए हैं।

  • कॉपी लिंक
