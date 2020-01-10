पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दो ट्रक माल खुर्द-बुर्द करने के मामले में एक ड्राइवर गिरफ्तार

अलवर13 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे की तलाश जारी, दाेनाें ड्राइवर हैं सगे भाई

एनईबी थाना पुलिस ने माल भरकर ले गए दो ट्रकों को खुर्द-बुर्द करने के मामले में फरार चल रहे एक ट्रक ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार आराेपी रामगढ़ के निवाली निवासी खुर्शीद है। दूसरे ड्राइवर हसन खां की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। दाेनाें सगे भाई हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि स्कीम दो निवासी नीरज मल्होत्रा ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उसकी पत्नी के नाम से दो ट्रक हैं। इनमें एक ट्रक पर हसन तथा दूसरे ट्रक पर उसका भाई खुर्शीद ड्राइवर है।

दोनों करीब 4-5 से उनके पास ड्राइवरी कर रहे हैं। दोनों पांच फरवरी को अलवर के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर से बोरूदा राज के लिए माल भरकर ले गए थे। उनको बोरूदा राज से गाड़ी में चूना पत्थर भरकर उड़ीसा ले जाना था। दोनों ड्राइवरों को वाहन ले जाते समय खर्चे के लिए 30-30 हजार रुपए दिए थे। वे पांच फरवरी को रात्रि करीब 8 बजे रवाना हुए। दूसरे दिन दोनों ड्राइवरों हसन खां व खुर्शीद से माल भरवाने के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने बोरूदा राज से गाड़ी में माल भरवा लिया है और उड़ीसा जा रहे हैं।

उड़ीसा माल पहुंचाने पर पता लगा कि दोनों ड्राइवरों ने गाड़ी माल भाड़ा के 2 लाख 40 हजार रुपए प्राप्त कर लिए हैं। उसके बाद दोनों से बात की तो उन्होंने संतोष जनक जवाब नहीं दिया। गाड़ी में लगा हुआ जीपीएस भी हटा दिया। जिससे गाड़ियों की लोकेशन के बारे में पता नहीं चला है। उसके बाद उनकी तलाश की लेकिन दोनों ट्रकों का कोई पता नहीं चला।

रिपोर्ट में नीरज ने लिखा है कि 25 जून 2020 को वे उनके गांव गए तो खुर्शीद व हसन खां मिल गए। जब उनसे गाड़ियों के बारे में पूछा तो वे गाली गलौच करने लगे और कहने लगे कि ना तो गाड़ी मिलेगी और ना ही गाड़ी भाड़ा मिलेगा। पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक आरोपी खुर्शीद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

