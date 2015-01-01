पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घालमेल:इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटे की जगह परंपरागत तराजू-बांट पर तोला जा रहा है प्याज

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • किसानों की शिकायत मिलने के बाद मंडी पहुंची रामगढ़ विधायक ने जताई नाराजगी

प्याज उत्पादक किसानों की शिकायतें मिलने के बाद मंगलवार को रामगढ़ विधायक साफिया जुबेर खान अग्रसेन सर्किल स्थित फल एवं सब्जी मंडी पहुंच गई। विधायक ने प्याज खरीद रहे व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर जाकर प्याज की तुलाई को देखा तो कई खामियां नजर आई, जिस पर विधायक ने नाराजगी जताई।

विधायक ने व्यापारियाें से कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटे पर प्याज की तुलाई के आदेश दे रखे हैं, इसके बावजूद परंपरागत तराजू-बांट से तुलाई क्यों की जा रही है? विधायक ने आरोप लगाया कि कम तुलाई करके किसानाें के हिताें काे दरकिनार किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान उन्हाेंने खुद भी प्याज की तुलाई कराई। विधायक का कहना था कि प्याज कट्टाें की तुलाई काे राउंड फिगर में लिखा जा रहा है। किसी कट्टे में प्याज 60 किलाे 700 ग्राम है ताे उसे 60 किलाे ही लिखा जा रहा है, यह गलत है। मंडी में अधिकारी इस बात पर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रहे हैं। किसानाें काे पूरा पैसा मिलना चाहिए। किसान कुछ बाेलता नहीं है। व्यापारी अपनी तरह से काम करते हैं।

इस दौरान कृषि उपज मंडी समिति के सचिव माेहन लाल जाट, युवा कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा सहित अन्य लोग भी उनके साथ थे। इस बारे में मंडी सचिव का कहना है कि तुलाई के लिए उन्हाेंने इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटे लगाने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। दाे दिन में कांटे लगा दिए जाएंगे।

अभी तक इस बारे में किसी ने शिकायत नहीं की थी। वहीं फल एवं सब्जी मंडी आढ़ती यूनियन के अध्यक्ष देवेंंद्र छाबड़ा का कहना है कि प्याज की तुलाई कम नहीं हाे रही थी। 500 ग्राम का बांट रखने से रह गया था, उसे लगा दिया गया। व्यापारी गड़बड़ नहीं कर रहे हैं।

मंगलवार काे मंडी में 14125 कट्टे प्याज की आवक हुई
मंगलवार काे मंडी में कुल 14125 कट्टे प्याज की आवक हुई। थाेक भाव 25 से 45 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक रहे। अधिकांश प्याज 38 से 42 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे के भाव पर बेची गई।

