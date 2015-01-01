पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्याज में कमीशन का खेल:अलवर की लाल प्याज देश के 15 से 20 राज्यों में पहुंच रही, किसानों से कम दाम में खरीद बाजार में महंगी बेच रहे व्यापारी

अलवर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलवर जिले की प्याज मंडी में देश के करीब 10 से अधिक राज्यों के व्यापारी जमे हुए

पिछले दिनों बारिश के मौसम में महाराष्ट्र व गुजरात सहित कई राज्यों में प्याज की फसल आधी से ज्यादा खराब होने से अलवर के किसानों को कुछ दिन अच्छे दाम मिले। अब इनमें कई राज्यों के व्यापारियों का कमीशन का खेल होने लगा है। जिसका सीधा असर किसान व आमजन पर पड़ा है। असल में करीब 15 दिन पहले जिले की मंडी में प्याज के भाव 40 से 55 रुपए किलो किसान को आसानी से मिलने लगे थे लेकिन अब यह भाव 30 से 40 रुपए आ गया है। इसके पीछे व्यापारियों के कमीशन का खेल है।

इस समय भी अलवर जिले की प्याज मंडी में देश के करीब 10 से अधिक राज्यों के व्यापारी जमे हुए हैं। जो अलवर के व्यापारियों को साथ लेकर प्याज खरीदते हैं और अपने प्रदेश भिजवाते हैं। जो यहां नेपाल व बांग्लादेश में प्याज नहीं भेजे जाने का हवाला देकर किसानों से सस्ता प्याज लेते हैं। जिसे बाजार में पहले जितना बेचते हैं। इस खेल में किसान को बहुत अधिक भाव नहीं मिलता। आमजन को पहले जितनी ही महंगी प्याज मिलती है। मतलब केवल आम आदमी की जेब पर भार पड़ा है और बिचौलियों की जेब मोटी होती जा रही है।

रोजाना अभी 15 हजार कट्टे आ रहे

अलवर जिले में लाल प्याज के रोजाना करीब 15 हजार कट्टे की आवक है। जिसमें से करीब ढाई सौ ट्रक प्याज रोजाना कोलकाता, उड़ीसा, बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, झारखंड, उत्तराखंड व नेपाल तक पहुंचती है।

किसानों ने कहा मनमर्जी के भाव

मंडी में आने वाले किसानों को बिल्कुल नहीं पता कि आखिर प्याज के भाव कौन तय करता है। किसानों का कहना है कि यहां व्यापारियों के मनमर्जी के भाव हैं। सुबह बोली के समय कुछ कट्टे महंगे खरीद लिए जाते हैं और थोड़ी देर बाद ही भाव कम कर देते हैं। जबकि नियमित रूप से कई राज्यों के व्यापारी यहां प्याज खरीदने आते हैं।

किसानों से बोल रहे बांग्लादेश व नेपाल में नहीं पहुंच रही प्याज

व्यापारियों का यह कहना है कि अब बांग्लादेश व नेपाल में अलवर की प्याज नहीं पहुंचती है। इस समय निर्यात पर काफी रोक है। यही नहीं मंडी व्यापारी पप्पू प्रधान ने कहा कि बांग्लादेश सरकार ने प्याज के भाव फिक्स कर दिए। वहां 45 रुपए किलो से अधिक प्याज नहीं बेची जा सकती। इस कारण भी व्यापारी अधिक नहीं खरीद पा रहे हैं।

अभी जनवरी माह तक आएगी प्याज

अलवर में प्याज के किसानों का कहना है कि करीब 10 अक्टूबर से मंडी में प्याज की आवक शुरू हुई है। शुरुआत के समय प्याज के भाव 55 रुपए प्रति किलो बिके हैं। अब 30 से 45 रुपए किलो प्याज खरीदा जाने लगा है। जबकि बाजार में आम आदमी को यही प्याज 60 रुपए किलो से अधिक मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें