अलवर के अस्पतालों में कोरोना मरीज शून्य:केवल 20 एक्टिव केस, सभी होम आइसोलेशन में, आज जिला कलेक्टर सहित पुलिसकर्मी और होमगार्ड को वैक्सीन लगेगी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
जिला अस्पताल में टीका केन्द्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला अस्पताल में टीका केन्द्र।

10 महीने के बाद यह पहला अवसर है जब जिले के अस्पतालों में कोरोना के भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या शून्य आ गई है। गुरुवार की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में एक भी कोरोना का मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। जिले में केवल 20 कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। सभी का होम आइसोलशन मे इलाज जारी है। जिले मे अब तक 23 हजार 600 से अधिक लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी हैं।

दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन अच्छी शुरूआत
कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन गुरुवार को यह सबसे बड़ा बदलाव देखने में आया। इस दिन केवल 2 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए। जबकि पहले से अस्पताल में भर्ती दो मरीजों को छुट्टी मिल गई। हालांकि, अब आगे नए कोरोना संक्रमित आने के बाद मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती हो सकते हैं। लेकिन, इतना जरूर है कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण काफी काबू में है। अब केवल 20 ही एक्टिव केस हैं।

कलेक्टर सहित पुलिसकर्मी लगवाएंगे वैक्सीन आज
शुक्रवार को कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया भी कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे। इसके अलावा पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड को जिले भर में वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। आरसीएचओ डॉ अरविन्द गेट ने बताया कि पांच व छह फरवरी को करीब 6 हजार से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

वैक्सीन का तीसरा चरण 7 से
आरसीएचओ ने बताया कि सात फरवरी से जिले में वैक्सीनेशन का तीसरा चरण शुरू हो जाएगा। इस चरण में कोरोना महामारी के दौर में फ्रंट लाइन में रहकर कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जिसकी तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।

