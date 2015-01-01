पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वजह:मात्र 27.66% एएनएम ने ही एप में की डाटा एंट्री, फिर भी दूसरे स्थान पर अलवर

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की पीसीटीएस मोबाइल एप से एंट्री की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

चिकित्सा सेवाओं की मोबाइल एप से डाटा एंट्री करने में प्रदेश में मात्र 27.66 फीसदी एएनएम ही जुड़ पाई हैं। फिर भी प्रदेश में अलवर जिला दूसरे स्थान पर रहा है। वर्ष 2020-21 में अक्टूबर तक की रिपोर्ट में प्रदेश की 20064 एएनएम में से मात्र 5551 एएनएम ही पीसीटीएस एप पर स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की एंट्री कर पाई हैं, जबकि 8316 यानक 41.44 एएनएम ने इस एप को लॉगइन किया है।

यही हालात अलवर जिले के रहे हैं। जिले की 941 एएनएम में से एप को लॉगइन तो 497 एएनएम ने किया है, लेकिन डाटा एंट्री मात्र 363 एएनएम ही कर पाई हैं। यहां 134 एएनएम ने एप तो लॉगइन की, लेकिन डाटा एंट्री नहीं की और 444 एएनएम ने तो एप को देखा तक नहीं है। पीसीटीएस एप के माध्यम से एंट्री का सरकार का उद्देश्य गर्भवती महिलाओं की एएनसी, पीएनसी, टीकाकरण और मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु की लाइन लिस्ट की समय पर एंट्री करना है।

इससे एएनएम की ओर से लाभार्थियों को दी गई सेवाओं रियल टाइम अपडेशन होना है। इससे लाइन लिस्ट की गुणवत्ता में भी सुधार होगा और बार-बार डाटा एंट्री के लिए पॉइंट पर आने-जाने में होने वाले खर्च एवं समय भी बचेगा। अब तक जिन एएनएम की ओर से मोबाइल एप को डाउनलोड कर शुरू नहीं किया है, उन्हें एप के उपयोग के फायदे की जानकारी देकर प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा, जिससे एप को ही एंट्री का माध्यम बनाया जा सके। लेकिन 50 साल से अधिक उम्र की एएनएम इस कार्य में सफल नहीं हो पा रही हैं। हालांकि जब विभाग का दबाव आता है तो वे घर के सदस्यों से एंट्री करा लेते हैं। ऐसी एएनएम न तो एंड्रायड फोन रखती हैं और न ही उन्हें चलाना आता है।

  • जिले में हमने एएनएम को मोबाइल पीसीटीएस एप से डाटा एंट्री के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया है, जिससे एप पर एंट्री की संख्या बढ़ी है। जो एएनएम नहीं कर पा रही हैं उन्हें भी इससे जोड़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है। ज्यादा परेशानी उन एएनएम को हो रही है, जो 50 साल से अधिक उम्र की हैं या फिर रिटायरमेंट के नजदीक हैं या फिर जो एन्ड्रायड मोबाइल नहीं रखती हैं। - डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा, सीएमएचओ

भीलवाड़ा राज्य में पहले नंबर पर
एएनएम की ओर से पीसीटीएस एप के माध्यम से स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की एंट्री में अलवर दूसरे नंबर पर है, जबकि भीलवाड़ा पहले नंबर पर रहा है। भीलवाड़ा में 364 एएनएम ने एंट्री की है, जबकि अलवर में 363 एएनएम ही एप से लाइन लिस्ट की एंट्री कर पाई हैं। नागौर में 319 एएनएम एंट्री कर पाई हैं। जबकि राजसमंद में सबसे कम 40 एएनएम ने एंट्री की है। इसी प्रकार जैसलमेर में 44, दौसा में 46, बूंदी में 51 और सिरोही में 66 एएनएम ने एंट्री की हैं।

