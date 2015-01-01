पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड का साइड इफेक्ट:जिला अस्पताल में साढ़े आठ महीने से ऑपरेशन बंद, मरीज निजी अस्पतालाें में जाने काे मजबूर

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला अस्पताल में सर्जरी बंद हाेने के कारण खाली पाेस्ट ऑपरेटिव वार्ड।
  • कर्मचारियों की कमी बताकर बंद की सर्जरी, सालभर में हाेते हैं औसतन 3500 ऑपरेशन

जिला अस्पताल में साढ़े आठ महीने से सर्जरी बंद हैं। सिर्फ इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन ही हो सकेंगे। ये ऑपरेशन भी कोविड की जांच निगेटिव आने पर ही संभव हो हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में सामान्य गांठ के ऑपरेशन के लिए भी मरीजों को निजी अस्पतालों में महंगी सर्जरी कराने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। हालात ये हैं कि एक साल में 3500 से अधिक सामान्य सर्जरी वाले जिला अस्पताल में इस बार कोरोना के कारण करीब 600 ऑपरेशन ही हुए हैं। यानी सरकारी अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन कराने वाले करीब 3 हजार मरीज प्रभावित हुए हैं।

निजी अस्पताल में होने वाली महंगी लेप्रोस्कोपिक सर्जरी भी जिला अस्पताल में सर्वाधिक प्रभावित हुई है। ऑपरेशन थिएटर में कर्मचारियों की कमी के कारण ईएनटी और ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी पर भी ताला लगा हुआ है। इन्हें भी सिर्फ इमरजेंसी सर्जरी करने की अनुमति है, जो अभी तक हुई नहीं हैं। इस अस्पताल में जिले के दूर दराज क्षेत्रों सहित अन्य जिलों व हरियाणा से काफी संख्या में आने वाले मरीजों का दबाव रहता है।

मुख्य रूप से जिला अस्पताल में कर्मचारियों की कमी के कारण सर्जरी बंद की गई है। कोरोना के कारण संक्रमित मरीजों को प्राथमिकता देते हुए ऑपरेशन थिएटर के स्टाफ को दूसरे वार्डों में लगाया गया है। अभी कोरोना का ग्राफ काफी गिर गया है, लेकिन ऑपरेशन शुरू नहीं किए गए हैं। सामान्य सर्जरी बंद होने से पोस्ट ऑपरेटिव वार्ड भी खाली है, लेकिन वार्ड में रंगीन चादरें रोज बदली जा रही हैं।
कोरोना के खतरे के कारण सर्जरी बंद की, अब कर्मचारियों की कमी आड़े आई
कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ते ही मार्च में जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन ने सामान्य, ईएनटी व आर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी पर रोक लगा दी थी। सिर्फ इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन के लिए ही अनुमति दी गई। इससे पहले जनवरी व फरवरी में सामान्य रूप से सर्जरी की गई। कोरोना मरीजों के बढ़ते मरीजों के कारण सामान्य व जटिल बीमारियों के मरीजों को इलाज की सुविधा देने के उद्देश्य से जिला अस्पताल को नॉन कोविड जोन बनाने के लिए 22 जुलाई से चिकानी स्थित लॉर्ड्स हॉस्पिटल में डेडिकेटेड कोविड हॉस्पिटल शुरू कर दिया और अगस्त के अंत में सर्जरी फिर से शुरू कर दी गई, लेकिन कोविड जांच में निगेटिव आने पर ही सर्जरी की गई, जिनकी संख्या काफी कम रही। इसके करीब एक महीने बाद जैसे ही मरीज बढ़े तो सितंबर में सर्जरी फिर बंद कर दी गई। अब फिर कोरोना मरीजों का ग्राफ गिर गया है, लेकिन अब कर्मचारियों की कमी के कारण सर्जरी शुरू नहीं हो पा रही है।

  • कर्मचारियों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद अस्पताल में आई कमी के कारण अस्पताल प्रशासन ने सर्जरी बंद की है, क्योंकि कोविड मरीजों को प्राथमिकता देते हुए स्टाफ को दूसरे वार्डों में लगाया गया है। अब कोविड मरीजों में कमी के बाद मरीजों के हित में सर्जरी को फिर शीघ्र शुरू किया जाएगा। - डॉ. बाबूलाल मेवल, विभागाध्यक्ष, सर्जरी विभाग, जिला अस्पताल, अलवर
  • कोरोना काल में डेडिकेटेड कोविड हॉस्पिटल, कोरोना ओपीडी सहित कई नई सेवाएं शुरू की गई। लेकिन कर्मचारियों की संख्या पहले जैसी ही रही। ऐसी स्थिति में सर्जरी को बंद कर कोविड मरीजों को प्राथमिकता दी गई। अस्पताल में पहले से ही कर्मचारियों की कमी है और अब व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए कर्मचारियों का व्यवस्थित तरीके से उपयोग किया जा रहा है। - डॉ. सुनील चौहान, पीएमओ जिला अस्पताल अलवर
