लापरवाही:आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन खत्म, रात को दो घंटे संकट में रहे कोरोना संक्रमित

  • पार्षद के पहुंचने पर सिलेंडर बदल सुचारू की मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई, सभी मरीज सुरक्षित

राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल के मेडिकल आईसीयू में कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला मरीज से छेड़छाड़ की घटना के बाद एक बार फिर कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही सामने आई है। आईसीयू में शनिवार रात को सिलेंडर में ऑक्सीजन खत्म हो गई। इस दौरान कर्मचारी सोए हुए थे। पार्षद के अस्पताल पहुंचने पर कर्मचारी नींद से जागे। इसके बाद सिलेंडर बदलकर मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई सुचारू की।

करीब दो घंटे तक बंद ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई बंद रहने से मरीजों की जान पर संकट बना रहा। मेडिकल आईसीयू में 6 कोरोना मरीज भर्ती हैं। इन सभी का सेचुरेशन कम होने के कारण ऑक्सीजन लगाई हुई है। रात करीब 2 बजे आईसीयू की सेंट्रलाइज ऑक्सीजन लाइन में लगा सिलेंडर खत्म हो गया। आईसीयू में भर्ती शहर के हसनखां मेवात नगर निवासी नरेन्द्र जैन सहित अन्य मरीजों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई तो सभी मरीज जाग गए, लेकिन इस दौरान आईसीयू के ड्यूटी कर्मचारी सोए हुए थे। कोरोना पॉजिटिव जैन ने पार्षद रविन्द्र जैन को मोबाइल पर आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई बंद होने के साथ मरीजों को दिक्कत होने की सूचना दी। रात करीब 2.15 बजे पार्षद जैन हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे और ड्यूटी डॉक्टर को आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन खत्म होने की शिकायत की।

डॉक्टर ने गार्ड को पार्षद के साथ आईसीयू भेजा। पार्षद व गार्ड ने आईसीयू के बगल में बने स्टाफ रूम में सोए कर्मचारियों को जगाया। नर्सिंगकर्मियों को आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन खत्म होने की जानकारी देने के बाद उन्होंने पीपीई किट पहनने के बाद दूसरे सिलेंडर को ऑक्सीजन लाइन में लगाया। इस प्रक्रिया में दो घंटे लगने के बाद ही कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन मिल सकी। सभी मरीज सुरक्षित रहे। इस मामले की अस्पताल प्रशासन को भी शिकायत की गई है। पीएमओ डॉ. सुनील चौहान का कहना है कि जांच कराई जाएगी। पिछले दिनों भी रात करीब 3.30 बजे अनजान व्यक्ति ने मेडिकल आईसीयू में भर्ती महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज से छेड़छाड़ की। शोर मचाने पर वह भाग गया। इस मामले की जांच अस्पताल की 3 सदस्यीय कमेटी कर रही है।

ट्रोमा सेंटर में पहुंचे घायल मरीज को भगाने की शिकायत
सामान्य अस्पताल के ट्रोमा सेंटर में पहुंचे घायल मरीज का इलाज नहीं करने की शिकायत भी पीएमओ से लिखित में की गई है। तिजारा रोड स्थित शिव कॉलोनी निवासी हर्ष कुमार ने शिकायत की है कि स्कूटर स्लिप होने से वह घायल हो गया। इमरजेंसी में ड्यूटी डॉक्टर को दिखाने के बाद इलाज के लिए रात करीब 8.45 बजे ट्रोमा सेंटर में पहुंचा, लेकिन वहां नर्सिंगकर्मी ने उसकी ड्रेसिंग नहीं की और प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज कराने की बात कहकर भगा दिया। कई बार आग्रह करने पर इलाज नहीं मिला तो उसने निजी अस्पताल जाकर ही इलाज कराया।

