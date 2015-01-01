पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नांदनहेड़ी में पंचायत भवन का शिलान्यास:पंचायती राज लोकतंत्र की मजबूत कड़ी : सिंह

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत नांदनहेड़ी में पंचायत भवन के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि देश में पंचायती राज की शुरुआत राजस्थान से हुई। पंचायती राज लोकतंत्र की मजबूत कड़ी है। नांदनहेड़ी के नई ग्राम पंचायत बनने पर अनेक प्रकार की विकास योजनाएं सीधी ग्राम पंचायत को मिलेंगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने केन्द्रीय मंत्री रहते हुए अलवर जिले के सम्पूर्ण विकास का सपना देखा था। उसके लिए रोड मैप तैयार कर उस पर कार्य प्रारम्भ किया था, लेकिन वर्तमान केन्द्र सरकार ने उन कार्यों को गति नहीं दी। श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने कहा कि 43 लाख की लागत से ग्राम पंचायत भवन शीघ्र बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में पेयजल समस्या के समाधान के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा पांच हजार करोड़ की राशि से चंबल के पानी की परियोजना स्वीकृत हो गई है, जिसका काम शीघ्र ही शुरू होगा। मेडिकल कॉलेज का भी शीघ्र शिलान्यास होगा।

उन्होंने गांव में घर-घर नल लगवाने, नांदनहेडी का बस स्टैण्ड बनवाने, सरकारी विद्यालय को उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में क्रमोन्नत कराने, गांव के सभी प्रमुख रास्तों को पक्का बनवाने तथा ईदगाह की चार दीवारी कराने की घोषणा की। कार्यक्रम का संचालन शिक्षाविद् मूलचंद गुर्जर ने किया।

इस अवसर पर नगर परिषद सभापति बीना गुप्ता, पूर्व विधायक राजेन्द्र गंडूरा, अजय अग्रवाल, योगेश मिश्रा, शिवलाल गुर्जर, प्रेम पटेल, जाकिर खां, रामफल गुर्जर, गफ्फूर खान, संजय यादव, फजल हुसैन, गोपीचंद शर्मा, उमरदीन खां, संजीव बारेठ, सरपंच असमीना, हिम्मत चौधरी आदि माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें