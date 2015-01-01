पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जीपीएफ के प्रकरणों के लिए हुई पेपरलैस व्यवस्था

अलवर2 दिन पहले
राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग की ओर से बीमा ऋण एवं सामान्य प्रावधायी निधि आहरण के प्रकरणों के निस्तारण की पेपरलैस व्यवस्था पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में शासन सचिवालय में लागू की गई है। इसलिए समस्त जिला कार्यालयों में बीमा ऋण एवं सामान्य प्रावधायी निधि आहरण संबंधी सभी प्रकरणों का निस्तारण पेपरलैस व्यवस्था प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में किया जाएगा। राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक ने बताया कि राज्य बीमा योजना ऋण एवं सामान्य प्रावधायी निधि योजना में अस्थायी आहरण एवं स्थायी आहरण हेतु आवेदन पत्र एवं वांछित दस्तावेजों की हार्डकॉपी प्रस्तुत करने की अनिवार्यता को समाप्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस संबंध में आवेदक/आहरण एवं वितरण अधिकारी/राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग के जिला कार्यालय/कोष कार्यालय के स्तर पर अपनाई जाने वाली ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के तहत आवेदन किया जाएगा।

