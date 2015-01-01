पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:लोक अदालतों में 15 कराेड़ रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देश पर जिला प्राधिकरण की ओर से शनिवार काे ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें अलवर न्याय क्षेत्र के विभिन्न स्तर के सभी न्यायालयों व अधिकरणों में सभी प्रकार के लंबित राजीनामा योग्य मामले एवं प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों का आपसी समझाइश व राजीनामा के माध्यम से निस्तारण किया गया।

जिले में कुल 9284 लंबित प्रकरण व कुल 12804 प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरण सुनवाई के लिए 33 लोक अदालत बेंचों के समक्ष रखे गए। इनमें राजीनामे के माध्यम से लंबित प्रकरणों में से 3136 प्रकरण तथा 334 प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरण, इस प्रकार कुल 3470 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। लंबित प्रकरणों में कुल 14 कराेड़ 5 लाख 61 हजार 677 रुपए एवं प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में 95 लाख 49 हजार 513 रुपए कुल 15 कराेड़ 1 लाख 11 हजार 190 रुपए राशि के अवार्ड पारित किए गए। बहरोड़: न्यायालय परिसर में शनिवार को ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। बहरोड़ एवं नीमराना न्यायालय में राजीनामा योग्य लंबित प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति के सचिव कपिल यादव ने बताया कि अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश बृजेश शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में 4 बेंचों का गठन किया गया।

जिसमें मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना के 274 मामलों का निस्तारण कर 1 करोड़ 27 लाख 18 हजार रुपए की अवार्ड राशि पारित की गई। जबकि चेक बाउंस मामले का निस्तारण करते हुए 20 लाख 96 हजार 876 रुपए की राशि दिलवाई गई। अदालत में एसीजेएम आशुतोष कुमावत, एसीजेएम प्रथम सुप्रिया जोशी, सिविल न्यायाधीश सीमा चौहान की बेंच का गठन किया गया। जिसमें संजय गुप्ता, गोपेश सैनी, सत्यनारायण शर्मा, अशोक निमोनिया अधिवक्ता रहे। इस दौरान न्यायालय में अधिवक्ता गण एवं न्यायालय के कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।
थानागाजी. न्यायालय परिसर में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 62 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ब्रजेश कुमार व लोक अदालत सदस्य बनवारीलाल शर्मा की समझाइश के अनुसार 62 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। रामगढ़: कस्बा स्थित न्यायालय परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया।

न्यायिक अधिकारी श्रवण कुमार मीणा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित इस लोक अदालत में राजीनामे के द्वारा लंबे समय से विचाराधीन 35 मामलों का एक ही दिन में निस्तारण किया गया। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता जाकिर हुसैन, राकेश यादव, दिनेश शर्मा, सियाराम गुर्जर, रहमान खान, राजकुमार यादव एवं सुनील यादव आदि अधिवक्ता मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें