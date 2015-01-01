पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:जीएसएस के लिए भूमि आवंटन के लम्बित प्रकरणों का निस्तारण शीघ्र करें : एडीएम

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिजली, पानी एवं महत्वपूर्ण विभागों की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर प्रथम रामचरण शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुई। बैठक में एडीएम शर्मा ने जयपुर डिस्कॉम के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता को जीएसएस के लिए भूमि आवंटन के लम्बित प्रकरणों का निस्तारण संबंधित उपखण्ड अधिकारी से समन्वय कर करने तथा 10 वर्षों में डिस्कॉम को जीएसएस के लिए आवंटित भूमि की सूची व शेष आवंटन होने वाले जीएसएस की सूची भिजवाने के निर्देश दिए। तिजारा क्षेत्र के सहायक अभियन्ता द्वारा जनता जल योजना की फाइल जमा नहीं किए जाने की बात बताए जाने पर उन्होंने अधीक्षण अभियंता से कहा कि संबंधित सहायक अभियन्ता को तुरन्त निर्देशित कर जनता जल योजना फाइल जमा कराएं। उन्होंने सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता को अलवर-रामगढ़ रोड के चौड़ीकरण के शेष कार्य को समन्वय कर पूरा कराने, सरिस्का विस्थापित गांव कानपुर लॉज में साढ़े चार किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क बनाने के लिए आक्षेपों की पूर्ति कराकर शीघ्र तकमीना तैयार करने, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को लक्ष्मणगढ़ के विद्यालय में स्वीकृत उच्च जलाशय के लिए शीघ्र भूमि का आवंटन कराने के निर्देश दिए।

एडीएम ने अलवर नगर परिषद आयुक्त को शहर में खुले नालों पर फेरोकवर लगवाने, शहर की रोड लाइट व्यवस्था पर प्रभावी निगरानी रखने व खराब रोड लाइट को तुरन्त सही कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने जिला रसद अधिकारी को मुंडावर पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत जसाई के राशन डीलर के खिलाफ अब तक एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कराने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की, साथ ही एफआईआर दर्ज कराने में विलम्ब का कारण स्पष्ट करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें