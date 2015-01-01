पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक बोले:बहरोड़ के लोगों को मेट्रो ट्रेन से ज्यादा पानी की जरूरत

बहरोड़2 घंटे पहले
विधायक बलजीत यादव ने कहा कि बहरोड़ में मेट्रो ट्रेन से ज्यादा पीने और सिंचाई के लिए पानी की आवश्यकता है। विधायक यादव मंगलवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि अलवर सांसद बड़े-बड़े विकास कार्य करवाने के वादा करते हैं। बहरोड़ में मेट्रो ट्रेन लाने की बात करते हैं। लेकिन यहां के किसान और लोगों को पीने के लिए और सिंचाई के लिए पानी की आवश्यकता है। हमारी मांग पर प्रदेश सरकार ने पीने के लिए चंबल से पानी व्यवस्था पर चार हजार करोड़ की बजट में घोषणा की है। लेकिन सिंचाई के लिए यमुना नदी या फिर हरियाणा की नहरों से पानी लाया जाए तो क्षेत्र खुशहाल होगा।

विधायक ने कहा कि उनकी मुख्यमंत्री से कई बार सिंचाई के पानी को लेकर वार्ता हुई। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हरियाणा से राजस्थान में पानी लाने के लिए लगातार प्रयासरत हैं। बहरोड़, मुंडावर, बानसुर, तिजारा, नीमराना, कोटकासिम सहित संपूर्ण जिले सहित जयपुर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नहर का जाल बिछाने के लिए बजट देने के तैयार है। लेकिन यह मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चल रहा है। विधायक बलजीत ने कहा कि यदि अलवर सांसद केंद्रीय सिंचाई मंत्री एवं प्रधानमंत्री से बात कर हरियाणा की नहरों को राजस्थान से जोड़ने का कार्य करें तो क्षेत्र का विकास होगा।

सांसद की प्रेस वार्ता का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि उनके एक कार्यकर्ता और पर्यावरण प्रेमी ने हाई कोर्ट में रिट लगा दी। जिसकी वजह से 1 साल तक बहरोड़ कुंड सड़क का काम रुका रहा। विधायक ने दो टूक शब्दों में कहा कि मेरा काम राजनीति करना नहीं है। बल्कि क्षेत्र का विकास करना है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले बजट में ही कुंड रोड को बनवाने, मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग रखी और स्वीकृत करवाया। सड़क निर्माण का कार्य हो रहा है फिर राजनीति करना क्षेत्र के लिए गलत है।

विधायक बलजीत यादव ने पत्रकार वार्ता में पूर्व मंत्री डॉ जसवंत यादव का नाम लिए बगैर चुटकी साधी। उन्होंने सांसद को पूर्व मंत्री के बारे में कहा कि आप झूठ के जनरेटर के साथ हैं। वह उनमें से हैं जो कहते हैं हम तो डूब चुके सनम, लेकिन तुम्हें भी ले डूबेंगे। इनसे बचकर क्षेत्र के विकास में यदि काम किया जाए, तो यहां के युवाओं और नौजवानों को रोजगार तो मिलेगा ही। बल्कि क्षेत्र का भी विकास होगा।

