विरोध:नए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में रिलायंस स्मार्ट स्टाेर के बाहर लोगों ने दिया धरना

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • विभिन्न संगठनाें से जुड़े किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थकाें ने दिया धरना

नए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में विभिन्न संगठनाें से जुड़े किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थकाें ने साेमवार काे रिलायंस स्मार्ट स्टाेर के बाहर सुबह 9.30 से दाेपहर 3 बजे तक धरना दिया। इस कारण यह स्टाेेर शाम को खुला। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मौके पर पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। दाेपहर 12 बजे तक विभिन्न संगठनाें जुड़े कार्यकर्ता धरने में शामिल हाेने के लिए वहां आते रहे।

स्टाेर में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी निर्धारित समय पर आए लेकिन विराेध की आशंका के चलते सुबह स्टाेर नहीं खाेला गया। कुछ देर बाद कर्मचारी वापस चले गए। शाम काे स्टाेर खुलने पर लाेगाें ने खरीदारी की। धरना देने वालाें में मुख्य रूप से वीरेंद्र विद्राेही, अनूप दायमा, मैनेजर शिफात खां, माैलाना हनीफ, सूरजमल कर्दम, गफूर खान, माेरध्वज, वीरेंद्र क्रांतिकारी, शीशराम, अखिल भारतीय किसान यूनियन (टिकैत) के जिलाध्यक्ष धर्मी चाैधरी आदि शामिल थे।
कलेक्टर काे दिया ज्ञापन

आदर्श जाट महासभा रामगढ़ शाखा की ओर से साेमवार काे प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन दिया गया। तहसील अध्यक्ष फूल सिंह चाैधरी ने बताया कि ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि भारत सरकार की ओर से बनाए गए तीन नए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में देश के किसान सड़काें पर है। इन कानूनाें से किसानाें का भला हाेने वाला नहीं है बल्कि किसान आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर हाे जाएगा।

किसानाें के हित काे ध्यान में रखते हुए केंद्र सरकार काे नए कृषि कानून निरस्त करने चाहिए। सरकार स्वामीनाथन की आयाेग की रिपाेर्ट काे लागू कर फसलाें के समर्थन मूल्य काे कानूनी अधिकार घाेषित करे। ज्ञापन देने वालाें में जिला सचिव दलवीर चाैधरी, भूपसिंह, गिर्राज प्रसाद, दिनेश व सुरेश आदि शामिल रहे।

आज हाेगी कुशालगढ़ में सभा
किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थक अनूप दायमा ने बताया कि भारतीय किसान यूनियन (टिकैत) की ओर से 15 दिसंबर काे दाेपहर 12 बजे कुशालगढ़ में सभा का आयाेजन हाेगा, जिसमें आसपास के क्षेत्र के किसान शामिल हाेंगे।

कृषि बिल के विरोध में एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत के बैनर तले क्षेत्र के किसानों ने तीन कृषि बिलों के विरोध में एसडीएम स्नेहलता हारीत को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में कृषि संशोधन बिल को वापस लेने व एमएसपी लागू किए जाने की मांग की। किसान यूनियन के तहसील अध्यक्ष पुखराज गुर्जर व प्रदेश महामंत्री भूपती बाल्याण आदि के नेतृत्व में सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में लिखा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए 3 कानून किसान विरोधी है।

जिन्हें बिना किसी शर्त व संशोधन के पूर्ण रूप से हटाया जाएं। ज्ञापन में स्वामी नाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट को लागू करने की मांग की गई। इस अवसर पर एडवोकेट शिवसहाय मीणा, नाहरसिंह मीणा, बिलेटा सरपंच नवल किशोर गुर्जर, शिवलाल मीणा, रामनिवास मीणा, मंगतूराम किराड, सियाराम मीणा, लक्ष्मण सिंह बैरवा, गंगासहाय, केशव, हरिराम, रामकेश, विरेंद्र, मांगेलाल, गोरधन आदि मौजूद रहे।

