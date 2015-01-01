पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला कलेक्टर के आदेश जारी:अलवर में 7 दिन तक सार्वजनिक पार्क नहीं जा सकेंगे लोग, शनिवार को बाजार भी बंद रहेंगे

अलवर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर। कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रशासन ने सिलिसेढ़ जाने पर भी रोक लगा दी है।
  • सिलीसेढ़ की पाल पर भी नहीं जा सकेंगे

राज्य सरकार की ओर से अलवर जिले में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाने के बाद रविवार को जिला कलेक्टर ने अलवर जिले में आगामी 7 दिन तक सार्वजनिक पार्क पर्यटक व आम जन के लिए बंद कर दिए हैं। इसके अलावा अलवर शहर का बाजार शनिवार को बंद रहेगा।

करोना महामारी के चलते अलवर जिला प्रशासन ने फिर से कड़े कदम उठाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। एक दिन पहले ही राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाया है जिनमें अलवर जिला भी शामिल है। इसके तुरंत बाद ही जिला कलेक्टर ने गाइडलाइन में आंशिक संशोधन करते हुए नए आदेश जारी किए हैं। जिसमें प्रमुख रूप से सार्वजनिक पार्क आगामी 7 दिनों के लिए आमजन और पर्यटक के लिए बंद करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

सिलीसेढ़ की पाल पर भी नहीं जा सकेंगे
इसके अलावा केवल अलवर शहर में बाजार को शनिवार के दिन भी बंद रखा जाएगा। असल में पूरे जिले में सबसे अधिक कोरोना के केस अलवर शहर में ही सामने आने लगे हैं। जिला कलेक्टर के आदेश में साफ लिखा है सिलीसेढ़ की झील की पाल पर भी आमजन व पर्यटक नहीं जा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा शहर के प्रमुख सार्वजनिक पार्क भी बंद रखें जाएंगे।

शाम 7 बजे बंद हो जाएगी दुकानें
जिला कलेक्टर ने आदेश स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा है कि शाम 7 बजे बाजार में दुकानें बंद करनी होंगी। इसके बाद आगामी यह घंटे में रात्रि 8 बजे तक सभी व्यापारी आमजन को अपने घर पहुंचना होगा। रात्रि 8 बजे से 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा।

आपातकालीन सेवा जारी रहेगी
कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि आपातकालीन सेवा सभी जारी रहेगी। रात्रि के समय चलने वाली फैक्ट्रियां और 24 घंटे उत्पादन करने वाली इकाईयों में काम जारी रहेगी। उनमें काम करने वाले कर्मचारी आ-जा सकेंगे। विवाह समारोह होंगे। बस स्टैंड व रेलवे जंक्शन आने जाने वाले यात्री प्रभावित नहीं होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध बांटा जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें