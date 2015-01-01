पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा याेजना:पीएम फसल बीमा याेजना से अलग हाेने के लिए देना हाेगा घाेषणापत्र

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा याेजना के तहत फसल बीमा करवाना अब स्वैच्छिक कर दिया गया है, लेकिन फसली ऋण लेने वाले किसानों काे याेजना से अलग हाेने के लिए 8 दिसंबर तक अपने बैंक में निर्धारित घोषणापत्र पेश करना हाेगा।

कृषि विस्तार उपनिदेशक पीसी मीणा ने बताया कि फसल बीमा कराने के लिए किसान अपने केसीसी खाते में पर्याप्त राशि जमा रखें ताकि फसल बीमा प्रीमियम की कटाैती केसीसी खाते से की जा सके। केसीसी खाते में राशि नहीं हाेने पर फसल बीमा नहीं हाे सकेगा।

साथ ही फसल व उसके बुआई क्षेत्र में यदि किसान ने काेई परिवर्तन किया है, ताे इसकी सूचना संबंधित बैंक काे 13 दिसंबर तक जरूर दें। उन्होंने बताया कि रबी वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए फसली ऋण का नवीनीकरण कराना भी जरूरी है। नवीनीकरण नहीं करवाने वाले किसानों का फसल बीमा नहीं हाे सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें