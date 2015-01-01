पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिटेल एग्रीकल्चर एसएमई:औद्याेगिक इकाइयाें काे एक कराेड़ से 50 कराेड़ तक के लाेन दिए जा रहे, कृषि काे बढ़ावा दे रहा पीएनबी - बागड़ी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
उद्याेग और कृषि काे बढ़ावा देने के लिए लीड बैंक पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की ओर से मिड कारपाेरेट सेंटर और रिटेल एग्रीकल्चर एसएमई चलाए जा रहे हैं। इनके माध्यम से औद्याेगिक इकाइयाें काे एक कराेड़ से 50 कराेड़ तक के लाेन दिए जा रहे हैं।

किसानाें काे 10 लाख से एक कराेड़ तक के लाेन दिए जा रहे हैं। बैंकाें की ओर से शीघ्र लाेन की व्यवस्थाएं की जा रही हैं। इनके माध्यम से उद्याेगपतियाें को उद्याेग लगाने की जानकारी व इससे हाेने वाले लाभाें के साथ अन्य जानकारियां भी दी जा रही हैं।

यह जानकारी पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के सर्किल हैड पीसी बागड़ी ने पत्रकार वार्ता में दी। उन्होंने बताया कि पीएनबी की 10930 शाखाएं व कुल 13856 एटीएम हैं। कुल उपभाेक्ता 18 कराेड़ हैं। कुल जमा 10.12 लाख कराेड़ है। कुल क्रेडिट 6.70 लाख कराेड़ है। सर्किल में कुल शाखाएं 76 हैं। इतने ही एटीएम हैं। पहले ये 63 थे लेकिन दाे बैंकाें के विलय के बाद यह 76 हाे गए हैं।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि कृषि विकास के लिए बहराेड़ में सेंटर बनाया गया है। बैंक महिलाओं काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कार्य कर रहा है और किसानाें काे भी उनके फायदे के लिए जानकारी देने का कार्य कर रहा है।

एमसीसी के प्रमाेटर दुर्गा प्रसाद ने जानकारी दी कि वृत क्षेत्र में कुल 250 लाेगाें काे एक कराेड़ अधिक की लाेन दिया गया है जिससे वे अपनी कंपनियाें काे बेहतर तरीके से चला पा रहे हैं।

अग्रणी बैंक प्रबंधक कमलेश कुमार हेड़ा ने बताया कि बैंक की ओर से काेविड के दाैरान भी बेहतर कार्य कर अपनी विश्वसनीयता काे बनाए रखा गया।

