ट्रकों के चालकों को लूटने का मामला:पुलिस ने पहाड़ पर दो किमी पीछा कर मेवात गैंग के बदमाश को किया गिरफ्तार

भिवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
बदमाश जमलू

नेशनल हाईवे पर माल से लदे ट्रकों के चालकों को बेहोश कर लूट करने वाली मेवात की हाइवे गैंग के बदमाश जमलू को भिवाड़ी डीएसटी ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद दबोच लिया। आरोपी कई बार पुलिस को भेष बदलकर गच्चा देकर फरार होने में कामयाब हो चुका था। पुलिस के जाल में फंसने से पहले भी उसने दो किलोमीटर तक पुलिस को रात के अंधेरे में पहाड़ पर दौड़ाया, जिसके बाद ही वह हाथ आ सका। आरोपी को दबोचने वाला एक कांस्टेबल भी इसमें चोटिल हो गया।

डीएसटी प्रभारी मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि शाहजहांपुर टोल के समीप से जुलाई माह में रहीश लंगड़ा ने अपने साथी जमलू के साथ मिलकर 40 लाख रुपए के टायरों से भरे ट्रक को लूटा था। इस मामले में डीएसटी ने पूर्व में रहीश लंगड़ा निवासी गुढ़ावली को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था लेकिन जमलू उर्फ जलालुद्दीन मेव निवासी राजपुर थाना पुन्हाना मेवात पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लग पा रहा था।

जिसके पीछे कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश को लगाया गया था। जमलू इतना शातिर है कि वह बार-बार सिम बदल लेता था। गांव में परिजनों से मिलने आता तो रात को किसी और के घर सोता। बुधवार रात जमलू की सूचना पुलिस को चौपानकी के अजमेरी गेट के समीप बने बंध के पास आई। जिस पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो जमलू पहाड़ पर चढ़ गया। जिसके पीछे कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश दौड़ा। रात के अंधेरे में कांस्टेबल ने मोबाइल की टॉर्च की रोशनी में ही उसका पीछा किया।

करीब दो किलोमीटर तक चली इस भागदौड़ में दोनों पहाड़ पर गिरते-पड़ते रहे। जमलू दो बार कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश की पकड़ में आया लेकिन धक्का देकर और फायर करने की धमकी देकर भाग निकला लेकिन इसके बाद भी ओमप्रकाश दिलेरी से उसका पीछा करता रहा और उसे पहाड़ पर ही दबोच लिया। इस दौरान ओमप्रकाश व जमलू दोनों चोटिल भी हो गए। आरोपी के पास से पुलिस ने एक अवैध देशी कट्टा भी बरामद किया है।

