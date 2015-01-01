पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरोध:अलवर के टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस जाब्ता , किसानों को अलग लेन से निकाला जाएगा

अलवर18 मिनट पहले
शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा पर मौजूद पुलिस जाब्ता।
  • सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल व विधायक अमराराम के आने से पहले हल-चल बढ़ी
  • बॉर्डर पर जुटेंगे किसान

कृषि कानून का विराेध अलवर में भी बढ़ने लगा है। जिसे देखते हुए नेशनल हाइवे 48 पर शाहजहांपुर में स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस जाब्ता लगा दिया है। कुछ किसान सुबह से ही पहुंचने लग गए। दोपहर बाद में यहां से सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल व सीकर से आए माकपा के विधायक अमराराम भी किसानों के साथ निकलेंगे। जिसे देखते हुए पुलिस जाब्ता लगाया है। पिछले दस दिनों से शाहजहांपुर के पास किसान पंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल चौधरी के नेतृत्व में पड़ाव भी जारी है। वे भी बॉर्डर पर आएंगे। अब तक किसानों को बॉर्डर से आगे नहीं जाने दिया गया है।

पहले कोटपूतली में किसानों से मिलेंगे बेनीवाल
शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा से निकलने से पहले बेनीवाली कोटपूतली में किसानों से मिलेंगे। इसके बाद वे किसानों के साथा शाहजहांपुर होते हुए आगे दिल्ली की तरफ निकलेंगे। हालांकि शाहजहांपुर से आगे हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर हरियाणा पुलिस जाब्ता है। जिन्होने पहले भी राजस्थान से आने वाले किसानों को बॉर्डर पार नहीं करने दिया। लेकिन, आज यहां पर किसानों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। जिसे देखते हुए हरियाणा पुलिस का जाब्ता भी बढ़ाया है।

टोल मैनेजर बोले किसानो को नहीं रोकेंगे
शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा के मैनेजर जावेद कुरेशी का कहना है कि किसानों से टोल प्लाजा नहीं लेेंगे। सामान्य तौर पर टोल शुल्क लेने वालों को मना भी नहीं किया जाएगा। वैसे यहां पर सुबह से ही हलचल बढ़ गई है। पुलिस जाब्ते के अलावा आसपास के कुछ किसान भी आए हैं।

बेनीवाल दे चुके हैं चेतावनी
उल्लेखनीय है कि कृषि कानून काे लेकर सांसद बेनीवाल कई बार सरकार को चेतावनी दे चुके हैं। अब इस कानून के विरोध में खुलकर आ चुके हैं। अलग-अलग जगहों पर किसानों से मिलने का दौर जारी है। उसी क्रम में वे शनिवार को कोटपूतली होते हुए शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर आएंगे।

अमराराम पहले आ चुके थे
करीब तीन दिन पहले माकपा विधायक अमराराम किसानों के साथ आए थे। लेकिन, उनको हरियाणा पुलिस ने आगे नहीं जाने दिया। इसके बाद वे उसी दिन 12 दिसम्बर को वापस आने की बात कह कर गए थे। इस कारण वे भी किसानों के साथ आ सकते हैं। दोनों किसान नेताओं के साथ बड़ी संख्या में किसानों के आने की संभावना को देखते हुए बॉर्डर पर पुलिस जाब्ता बढ़ाया गया है।

