सम्मान:पुलिसकर्मी गिरधर सिंह काे आज मिलेगा राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
गिरधर सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
गिरधर सिंह
  • दिल्ली में बदमाशों से मुठभेड़ में लगी थीं 4 गाेलियां

शहर के मूंगस्का निवासी दिल्ली पुलिस में एएसआई गिरधर सिंह गुर्जर काे उनकी वीरता के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। उन्हें यह पुरस्कार 9 जून 2018 काे दिल्ली के छतरपुर में भारती गैंग के चार बदमाशाें काे मार गिराने पर मिलेगा। इस मुठभेड़ में गुर्जर काे चार गाेलियां लगी थीं। उस समय वे हैड कांस्टेबल थे। गिरधर को यह पुरस्कार मंगलवार को दिल्ली में मिलेगा।

क्या हुआ था उस दिन?

दिल्ली पुलिस काे सूचना मिली कि राजेश भारती गैंग के हथियारबंद बदमाश दिल्ली में हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल शाखा में तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल गिरधर सिंह गुर्जर सहित 30 पुलिस कर्मियाें की टीम बदमाशाें की तलाश में रवाना हुई। दिल्ली के छतरपुर इलाके में पुलिस का बदमाशाें से आमना-सामना हाे गया।

बदमाशाें द्वारा की गई फायरिंग में गिरधर के शरीर में 4 गाेलियां लगी। एक गाेली गर्दन से आर-पार हाे गई। हाथ में लगी गाेली से 8 फ्रेक्चर आए। इसके बाद भी गिरधर ने 4 बदमाशाें काे ढेर कर दिया। एक बदमाश घायल हुआ था। 150 से अधिक राउंड गाेलियां चली थींं।

