निरीक्षण:मतदान दलों ने बूथ संभाले, पुलिस ने किया फ्लैगमार्च

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • नपा चुनाव को लेकर टीमें मुस्तैद, कलेक्टर सहित अधिकारियों ने किया निरीक्षण

नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर मतदान दलों, पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने गुरुवार शाम को जिम्मेदारियां संभाल लीं। अलवर से रवाना हुए मतदान दल भी शाम को नगर पालिका क्षेत्रों में पहुंच गए। राजगढ़ में रिटर्निग अधिकारी केशव कुमार मीना व डीएसपी अजंली अजीत जोरवाल के नेतृत्व में कस्बे में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। डीएसपी अजंली अजीत जोरवाल ने बताया कि पालिका क्षेत्र में 11 दिसम्बर को नगरपालिका चुनाव होने है।

जिनको शांतिपूर्ण व भयमुक्त सम्पन्न करवाने के लिए क्यूआरटी, आरएसी के जवानो ने फ्लैगमार्च निकाला। फ्लैगमार्च कस्बे के बारलाबास से शुरू होकर मांडा छात्रावास, गंगाबाग चोराहे होते हुए पुलिस थाने पर जाकर सम्पन्न हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि 60 रिजर्व पुलिसकर्मियों का जाप्ता रहेगा। सभी अधिकारी व मोबाईल पार्टियां कस्बे में गश्त कर रही है। संवेदनशील पर बूथों पर अतिरिक्त जाप्ता लगाया गया।

इस मौके थानाधिकारी हरिसिंह धायल, दयाचंद, बनवारी लाल सहित अन्य अधिकारी व पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद रहे। खैरथल थाना पुलिस ने डीएसपी किशनगढबास ताराचंद के नेतृत्व में हरसाैली राेड़, अानन्द नगर, किशनगढ राेड़, माताेर राेड़, पुरानी अनाज मंडी सहित प्रमुख मार्गाें से फलेग मार्च निकाला। सभी काे 11 दिसम्बर काे अधिक से अधिक संखया में भयमुक्त मतदान का संदेश दिया।
तिजारा: 11 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगरपालिका चुनावों को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी तरह सतर्क दिखाई दे रहा है। गुरूवार को पुलिस दल के साथ थाना अधिकारी जितेन्द्र नावरिया के नेतृत्व में महिला पुलिस कर्मियों और पुलिस टीम ने कस्बे में सभी मुख्य मार्गो और बाजार में गश्त लगाकर आमजन को निर्भिक होकर मतदान करने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद वृत्ताधिकारी एवं एएसपी कुशाल सिंह ने थाना परिसर में थानाधिकारी व पुलिस कर्मियों की शांतिपूर्ण मतदान को लेकर बैठक ली जिसमें आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए।

