बड़ी समस्या:शहर में बढ़ने लगा प्रदूषण, अब लोगों को आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में भी होने लगी परेशानी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
भिवाड़ी के गौरव पथ पर उड़ता धूल का गुबार।
  • पीएम-10 का स्तर सामान्य से 70 व पीएम-2.5 का स्तर 25 माइक्राेग्राम प्रति घनमीटर ज्यादा

शहर में लगातार वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है। यह सांस, फेफड़े और हृदय राेगियाें के लिए नुकसानदेह है। गुरुवार सुबह 9.45 बजे वायुमंडल में मानव स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक तत्व पीएम-2.5 का स्तर 85.4 और पीएम-10 का स्तर 169.9 तक पहुंच गया। पीएम 2.5 का स्तर सामान्य से 25.4 और पीएम 10 का स्तर सामान्य से 69.9 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर अधिक था।

पिछले दिन की तुलना में गुरुवार काे पीएम 2.5 के स्तर में 12.8 और पीएम 10 के स्तर में 24.8 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर की वृद्धि हा़े गई। पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 60 और पीएम 10 का स्तर 100 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर से अधिक हाेना मानव स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक हाेता है।

सांस के साथ ये धूल दम घोट रही

भिवाड़ी में ग्रेप लागू होने के साथ ही शहर में खुले में कचरा जलाने, सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल को नियंत्रित करने, खुले में निर्माण सामग्री का परिवहन नहीं करने जैसे आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाने का काम शुरु हो जाना चाहिए था। लेकिन यह अभी जमीन पर नजर नहीं आता। इन्हें लागू करने के लिए प्रदूषण मंडल के मुख्यालय से भिवाड़ी के सभी जिम्मेदार विभागों को करीब दस दिन पूर्व ही नोटिस जारी किया जा चुका है।

लेकिन फिर भी अभी तक हॉट स्पॉट चिन्हित नहीं हो सके। इसके लिए प्रदूषण मंडल की ओर से बीडा, नगरपरिषद, रीको को अपने -अपने इलाके में सोमवार तक वो क्षेत्र चिन्हित करके देने हैं, जहां से प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है।

क्या हैं पीएम 10 व पीएम 2.5 : पीएम-10 : वायुमंडल में माैजूद मनुष्य के स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक 10 माइक्राेमेटर व्यास के कणाें काे पीएम 10 कहते हैं। पीएम-2.5 : वायुमंडल में माैजूद वे कण जिनका व्यास 2.5 माइक्राेमीटर से कम हाेता है। ये मानव बाल के व्यास के लगभग तीन प्रतिशत हाेते हैं। ये कण इलेक्ट्रॉन माइक्रोस्कोप की मदद देखे जा सकते हैं।

वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने का कारण : दिवाली के माैके पर घराें, दुकानाें व शाेरूम में हाेने वाली सफाई और वाहनाें से उड़ने वाली धूल के कारण शहर में वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने लगा है। सुबह-शाम वायुमंडल में नमी हाेने के कारण गैस ऊपर नहीं उठ पाती है। इस कारण इस समय वायु प्रदूषण अधिक हाेता है। दाेपहर काे तापमान बढ़ने पर गैस फैल जाती है, इससे वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर कम हाे जाता है।

बचाव के लिए मास्क और चश्मा लगाएं : फिजिशियन डाॅ. केके शर्मा का कहना है कि वायु प्रदूषण से आंखाें में जलन और सांस लेने में परेशानी हा़े सकती है। वायु प्रदूषण से बचाव के लिए मास्क और चश्मा लगाएं। वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ना दमा, हृदय, फेफड़े व एलर्जी के राेगियाें और छाेटे बच्चाें के लिए हाॅनिकारक है।

