पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

यात्री होंगे परेशान:पूजा और अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें फिर की निरस्त

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आंदाेलन के कारण जम्मूतवी-अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा एक्सप्रेस और अजमेर-अमृतसर- अजमेर ट्रेन काे फिर रद्द किया गया है। रेलवे के अनुसार जम्मूतवी-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस काे 6 व 7 नवंबर काे रद्द किया गया है। इसी तरह अजमेर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस काे 7 व 8 नवंबर काे रद्द किया गया है। इससे ये ट्रेन आते-जाते समय 7 व 8 नवंबर काे अलवर स्टेशन नहीं आएगी।

इसके अलावा 7 नवंबर काे अजमेर-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस (द्वि-साप्ताहिक) काे रद्द किया गया है। यह ट्रेन 7 नवंबर काे अलवर नहीं आएंगी। अमृतसर-अजमेर (द्वि-साप्ताहिक) काे 8 नवंबर काे रद्द किया गया है। यह ट्रेन 9 नवंबर काे अलवर नहीं आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें