रेलवे:13 से बिजली के इंजन से चलेगी प्रयागराज-जयपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
रेलवे ने पर्यावरण संरक्षण को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रयागराज-जयपुर सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन काे बिजली के इंजन से चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। रेलवे के अधिकारी ने 13 दिसंबर से प्रतिदिन प्रयागराज से जबकि 14 दिसंबर से प्रतिदिन जयपुर से रवाना हाेने वाली ट्रेन अब बिजली के इंजन से चलेगी, अभी तक यह ट्रेन डीजल इंजन से चल रही है। डीजल के इंजन से ट्रेन चलने से उससे निकलने वाले धुआं से पर्यावरण प्रदूषण हाेता है और बिजली की तुलना में डीजल इंजन से ट्रेन संचालन महंगा बैठता है।

बिजली के इंजन से ट्रेन चलने पर पर्यावरण संरक्षण के साथ ट्रेन संचालन में आनी वाली लागत में कमी आएगी। 29 नवंबर काे रेल मंत्री पीयूष गाेयल ढिगावडा- बांदीकुई विद्युतीकृत रेलवे का उद्धाटन किया था। इसी के साथ दिल्ली- मदार अजमेर तक रेलवे ट्रैक विद्युतीकृत हाे चुका है जबकि मथुरा-अलवर रेलवे ट्रैक पहले से ही विद्युतीकृत है। लाॅक डाउन से पहले तक अलवर -मथुरा के बीच एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन बिजली के इंजन से चल रही थी। मथुरा-रेवाड़ी रेलवे ट्रैक पर बिजली के इंजन से मालगाड़ी चल रही थी।

अजमेर-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस एक बार फिर रद्द

रेलवे ने किसान आंदोलन के चलते एक बार फिर अजमेर-अमृतसर द्वि साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन काे रद्द कर दी है। 12 दिसंबर काे अजमेर जबकि 13 दिसंबर काे अमृतसर से चलने वाली ट्रेन रद्द रहेगी। इस कारण 12 दिसंबर काे अजमेर और 14 दिसंबर काे अमृतसर से आने वाली ट्रेन अलवर नहीं आएगी।

