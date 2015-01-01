पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि:रबी फसलों की प्रीमियम दरें निर्धारित, फसल बीमा की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऋणी किसान बीमा नहीं करवाना चाहते तो 8 दिसंबर तक दें बैंक में अंडरटेकिंग

रबी की फसलों के बीमा के लिए भारत सरकार के कृषि, सहकारिता एवं कृषक कल्याण मंत्रालय के निर्देशानुसार राजस्थान सरकार ने अधिसूचना जारी की है। इसके लिए राजस्थान के कृषि विभाग, बीमा कंपनियों व बैंकों को निर्देशजारी किए गए हैं। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के कृषि प्रबंधक सुधेश पुनिया ने बताया कि फसल बीमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर है।

अलवर जिला क्षेत्र के बीमा के लिए एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी को अधिकृत किया गया है। इसमें ऋणी किसानों का प्रीमियम सम्बंधित बैंक भारत सरकार के नियमानुसार स्वतः ही काटकर बीमा कंपनी को भेज देगी। किसान फसल की नवीनतम गिरदावरी बैंक में जमा करवाएं, ताकी सही फसल का बीमा काटा जा सके और किसान क्लेम से वंचित न हों। अगर कोई ऋणी किसान फसल बीमा योजना से अलग रहना चाहता है तो 8 दिसंबर तक सम्बंधित बैंक शाखा में लिखित में घोषणा पत्र देना होगा। जिसका प्रारूप बैंक शाखा में उपलब्ध रहेगा।

  • गैर ऋणी किसान भी 13 दिसंबर तक बैंक, कृषि विभाग, बीमा कंपनी के अधिकृत एजेंट के माध्यम से एवं राष्ट्रीय फसल बीमा पोर्टल पर रबी फसलों के लिए बीमा करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए आधार कार्ड एवं बैंक पासबुक की फोटो कॉपी तथा नवीनतम जमाबंदी आवश्यक है। बीमा नहीं करवाने वाले ऋणी किसानों को 8 दिसंबर तक सम्बंधित बैंक को लिखित मे अंडरटेकिंग देनी होगी। - बबलू लाम्बा, मुख्य प्रबंधक पीएनबी मण्डल कार्यालय अलवर

कृषक ऋण माफी योजना के तहत बैंक ने मांगी जानकारी

अलवर सहकारी भूमि विकास बैंक द्वारा प्राथमिक सहकारी भूमि विकास बैंकों में लघु एवं सीमांत कृषकों के लिए कृषि ऋण माफी दीर्घकालीन एवं मध्यकालीन योजना के तहत जानकारी मांगी गई है। सचिव देवीदास बैरवा ने बताया कि कृषि ऋण माफी का लाभ लेने के लिए अलवर सहकारी भूमि विकास बैंक शिवाजी पार्क विजय मंदिर रोड अलवर में उपस्थित होकर आधार कार्ड, भामाशाह कार्ड व मोबाइल नंबर की सूचना उपलब्ध करवा सकते हैं।

मृत्यु के मामले में ऋणी का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र एवं उनके वारिसानों के आधार कार्ड, भामाशाह कार्ड व मोबाइल नंबर की जानकारी बैंक को उपलब्ध करानी है। सूचना देने के बाद संबंधित का ऋण खाता पोर्टल पर बैंक कार्मिक द्वारा अपलोड किया जाएगा।

यह होगा फसलों का प्रति हैक्टेयर प्रीमियम

  • फसल :- जौ

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 60322 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम/ है. 15080.5 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 904.83 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 14175.67 रुपए

  • फसल :- चना

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 73443 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम / है. 9143.64 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 1101.64 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 8042 रुपए

  • फसल :- सरसों

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 81081 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम / है. 5675.66 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 1216.21 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 4459.45 रुपए

  • फसल :- गेहूं

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 82008 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम / है. 4100.4 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 1230.12 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 2870.28 रुपए

  • फसल :- बैंगन

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 93300 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम / है. 22858.5 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 4665 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 18193.5 रुपए

  • फसल :- टमाटर

कुल बीमित राशि प्रति है. 128000 रुपए कुल प्रीमियम / है. 32000 रुपए किसान को देना है :- 6400 रुपए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार किसान के हिस्से का भुगतान करेगी :- 25600 रुपए कारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें