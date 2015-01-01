पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:निजी डॉक्टरों ने 12 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार किया, सरकारी डॉक्टरों ने विरोध में बांधी काली पट्‌टी

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
मिक्सोपैथी के विरोध में शुक्रवार को जिलेभर के आईएमए से जुड़े निजी डॉक्टरों ने 12 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार किया, जबकि सरकारी सेवारत डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्‌टी बांधकर विरोध जताया। ये डॉक्टर केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का विरोध कर रहे हैं। जिले के निजी अस्पताल व नर्सिंग होम में सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी में कार्य बहिष्कार रहा। हालांकि इमरजेंसी में मरीजों का इलाज किया गया। ज्यादातर निजी असपतालों में ओपीडी बंद रही।

आईएमए के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. एमएन थरेजा का कहना है कि एलोपैथी में 12 साल कड़े प्रशिक्षण के बाद एक ब्रांच का सर्जन बन पाता है। केन्द्र सरकार मात्र दो साल का ब्रिज कोर्स कराकर आयुर्वेद, यूनानी व होम्योपैथी के डॉक्टरों सर्जरी का लाइसेंस दे मरीजों के जीवन से खिलवाड़ कर रही है। इस दो साल के कोर्स में ही यूरोलॉजी के डॉक्टर का भी इन्हें पट्‌टा मिल जाएगा। जबकि इनके पाठ्यक्रम में सर्जरी नहीं होती है।

इस मिक्सोपैथी से एलोपैथी की गुणवत्ता खत्म हो जाएगी। देश में मेडिकल टूरिज्म को झटका लगेगा। इधर अखिल राजस्थान सेवारत चिकित्सक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. विजय सिंह चौधरी के नेतृत्व में राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल, महिला अस्पताल, गीतानंद शिशु अस्पताल, टीबी क्लीनिक और 14 ब्लॉकों की सीएचसी व पीएचसी में सेवारत डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्‌टी बांध प्रदर्शन किया। डॉक्टरों ने केन्द्र सरकार से मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ करने वाले मिक्सोपैथी के आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की।

इधर, समर्थन, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों ने किया एक घंटे अधिक कार्य

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सामान्य सर्जरी की अनुमति का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने पर आयुर्वेद मेडिकल एसोसिएशन राजस्थान एवं राजस्थान आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारी संघ के आह्वान पर जिले के सभी आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारियों ने एक घंटे अधिक कार्य कर खुशी जताई। आयुर्वेद मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के प्रदेश संयोजक डॉ. पवन शेखावत ने कहा कि यह गजट नोटिफिकेशन भारतीय चिकित्सा पद्धति के विकास एवं गौरव को बढ़ाने वाला सिद्ध होगा। आमजन के हित का कदम है।

अब सामान्य सर्जरी के लिए लोगों को बड़े अस्पतालों के चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर नहीं होना पड़ेगा। गरीबों को सस्ता इलाज मिल सकेगा। आईएमए की ओर से न सिर्फ निजी स्वार्थ एवं द्वेषभावना से नोटिफिकेशन का विरोध किया जा रहा है, बल्कि आमजन को भी भ्रमित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इसकी आयुर्वेद मेड़िकल एसोसिएशन, राजस्थान आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारी संघ, विश्व आयुर्वेद परिषद एवं वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी संघ निंदा करता है।

