नगर परिषद:शहर में नए सफाई ठेकों की प्रक्रिया शुरू, जाेन 3 ही रहेंगे, ठेके के सफाईकर्मी भी 600 ही हाेंगे

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले नए जाेन बनाने की भी अटकलें थी, दो साल के लिए दिए जाएंगे ठेके

नगर परिषद में दाे साल के लिए नए सफाई ठेकाें की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई है। शहर को सफाई के लिए 3 जाेन में बांटा गया है। इनके ठेके भी अलग-अलग हाेंगे। पहले नए जाेन बनाने की भी अटकलें थी, पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ है। पहले की तरह कचरा ट्रांसफर केंद्र से कचरा उठाने के लिए अलग से ठेका हाेगा। इसके लिए नगर परिषद ने निविदाएं जारी कर दी हैं।

अधिकारी कह रहे हैं कि पहले के ठेके के अनुसार ही राशि तय की गई है। वहीं, पार्षद कह रहे है कि इस बार करीब 61 लाख रुपए अधिक में दाे साल का ठेका दिया जा सकता है। इस बार सफाई पर दाे साल में 16.99 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च हाे सकते हैं। अब तक चल रहे ठेके में सफाई पर दाे साल में करीब 16.38 कराेड़ का खर्च आ रहा था। जाेन नंबर एक व दाे में ठेके की राशि व वार्ड बराबर हैं जबकि जाेन 3 में ठेके की राशि और वार्ड कम रखे गए हैं। ठेके के कर्मचारियाें की संख्या 600 ही रखी गई है।

शहर में अब तक चल रहे सफाई ठेके मार्च 2020 में पूरे हाे गए थे। बाद में काेराेना और तत्कालीन सभापति बीना गुप्ता व आयुक्त फतेह सिंह मीणा के बीच मतभेदाें के कारण सफाई ठेकाें की निविदा तैयार हाेने के बावजूद आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं हाे सकी थी। बाद में काेराेना के कारण सफाई ठेकाें काे जारी रखते हुए सफाई का काम कराया गया।

पार्षद कहते हैं कि नई ठेका प्रक्रिया में यह बात नहीं खाेली है कि किस वार्ड में कितने ठेके के सफाईकर्मी हाेंगे। इसका मतलब है कि सफाईकर्मियाें की संख्या सभापति व आयुक्त की मर्जी पर निर्भर करेगी। पिछले ठेके में तय था कि हर वार्ड में ठेके के सफाई कर्मी 10-10 हाेंगे। इस बार ऐसा नहीं है।

पार्षद पिंकी सैनी और अजय मेठी का कहना है कि वार्ड क्षेत्र में सफाई संबंधी समस्या हाेने पर पार्षदाें की काेई भूमिका नहीं रहेगी क्याेंकि पार्षद काे वार्डाें के लिए सफाईकर्मी नहीं दिए गए है। ऐसे में वार्ड में सफाई की शिकायतेें हाेने पर पार्षद से लाेग शिकायत करेंगे, ताे वे क्या करेंगे। ठेकेदाराें के लिए सफाई कर्मियाें का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कराना भी जरूरी नहीं रखा गया है। साथ ही नालाें की सफाई के लिए लेबर, रात की सफाई के लिए लेबर का खुलासा भी नहीं किया गया है।

^नए सफाई ठेकाें की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। ठेकाें की अधिकांश शर्तें पूर्व के ठेके जैसी हैं। ठेका सफाई कर्मियाें की संख्या 600 ही रखी गई है। नगर परिषद के पास 550 सफाई कर्मी अपने हैं। जाेन नंबर दाे में इस बार ठेके की राशि बढ़ाई है क्याेंकि उसमें वार्डाें की संख्या बढ़ गई है।
-साेहन सिंह नरूका, आयुक्त, नगर परिषद

