पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • Public Parks And Silisad Will Not Be Able To Roam On The Sails Of The Lake For A Week, The City Markets Will Be Closed On Every Saturday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्फ्यू:एक सप्ताह तक सार्वजनिक पार्क और सिलीसेढ़ झील की पाल पर घूमने नहीं जा सकेंगे, हर शनिवार को बंद रहेंगे शहर के बाजार

अलवर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर| रविवार काे शाम 6.45 बजे नगर परिषद का सायरन बजा और 7 बजते ही बाजार बंद हाे गए। इससे पहले शाम 6.30 बजे तीन वाहनों में सवार पुलिस की टीमें बाजार पहुंची और व्यापारियों से दुकानें बंद करने को कहा। शाम 7 बजे पुलिस के अाठ वाहन शहर के बाजार में निकले तो सायरन गूंजने लगे। एसपी तेजस्वनी गाैतम ने पुलिस बल के साथ घंटाघर, हाेपसर्कस, वीर चाैक, चर्च राेड से लेकर कंपनी बाग तक पैदल घूमकर जायजा लिया।
  • जिले में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू, शादियाें पर राेक नहीं, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 18 लोगों के काटे चालान
  • शाम 6.45 बजे बजा सायरन, 7 बजे बंद हुए बाजार, एसपी ने लिया जायजा

काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण काे देखते हुए जिला कलेक्टर आनंदी ने आदेश जारी कर अलवर शहर में प्रत्येक शनिवार काे सभी बाजार एवं प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसके अलावा जिले में सभी सार्वजनिक पार्क व सिलीसेढ़ झील की पाल एक सप्ताह तक पर्यटकाें एवं आमजन के दिए बंद रहेगी।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट आनंदी ने बताया कि राज्य में काेटा, जाेधपुर, बीकानेर, उदयपुर, अलवर एवं भीलवाड़ा जिलों में काेविड 19 के प्रकरणों में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि हाेने एवं काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने एक नवंबर काे जारी की गई गाइडलाइन में आंशिक संशोधन कर नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इन आदेशों की पालना में अलवर जिले में 22 नवंबर से रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा। इसके लिए सभी बाजार, कार्यस्थल एवं व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान शाम 7 बजे तक खुल सकेंगे ताकि रात 8 बजे से पहले इन स्थानों पर काम करने वाले लागे अपने घर पहुंच सके। मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 18 और सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं करने पर 44 चालान : शहर काेतवाली इलाके में पुलिस ने रविवार काे बिना मास्क के बाजार में घूम रहे 18 लाेगों के चालान काटे। इसी तरह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने वाले 44 लाेगाें के चालान बनाए गए। शहर काेतवाल राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि मुख्य बाजारांे मंे बिना मास्क पाए गए लाेगाें के चालान काटे गए। दुकानों एवं बाजार में भीड़ करने वाले 44 लाेगाें के चालान काटे गए।

सुबह 8 से शाम 7 बजे तक खुलेगा रेलवे का रिजर्वेशन कार्यालय

रेलवे का रिजर्वेशन कार्यालय निर्धारित समय से एक घंटे पहले बंद हो जाएगा। यह सुबह 8 से शाम 7 बजे तक खुलेगा। यह व्यवस्था रविवार से लागू हाे गई है, जाे अागामी अादेश तक रहेगी। अभी तक सुबह 8 से रात 8 बजे तक रिजर्वेशन कार्यालय खुलता था। रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के कारण उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे जयपुर मंडल के अधीन जयपुर एवं अलवर स्थित रेलवे के वे आरक्षण कार्यालय जिनका समय रात्रि 8 बजे तक है, वे अब शाम 7 बजे बंद हो जाएंगे।

मैरिज हाेम एवं गार्डन में लगाने होंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे

जिले में कोविड-19 संक्रमण के मद्देनजर सभी मैरिज होम एवं गार्डन में चालू स्थिति में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने हाेंगे। जिला कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट आनन्दी ने आदेश जारी कर जिले में स्थित सभी मैरिज होम एवं गार्डन के संचालकों को निर्देशित किया है कि प्रत्येक विवाह स्थलों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा वर्किंग स्थिति में बैक सुविधा सहित आवश्यक रूप से चालू रखना सुनिश्चित करें जिससे नियुक्त अधिकारी द्वारा आयोजन स्थलों पर विवाह एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का सत्यापन किया जा सके।

इन पर लागू नहीं हाेगा आदेश, अलग पास की जरूरत नहीं

  • वे फैक्ट्रियां जहां निरंतर उत्पादन हाे रहा है। {वे फैक्ट्रियां जिनमें रात्रिकालीन शिफ्ट चालू है। {अाईटी कंपनियां।
  • केमिस्ट शाॅप।
  • अनिवार्य एवं आपातकालीन सेवाओं से संबंधित कार्यालय।
  • विवाह संबंधी समाराेह।
  • चिकित्सा सेवाओं से संबंधित कार्यस्थल।
  • बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन एवं एयरपोर्ट से अाने-जाने वाले यात्री।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें