सावधान:कलेक्टर मैडम से सवाल- क्या हमारे सांसद पर भी मास्क लगाने का कानून लागू हाेता है?

अलवर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटकासिम| रविवार काे लाडपुर में अपने सम्मान समाराेह में सांसद महंत बालकनाथ बिना मास्क लगाए पहुंचे और लोगों से मिलते रहे। इतना ही नहीं सांसद की तरह उनके साथ आए टीम के सभी लोग भी बिना मास्क घूमते रहे।
  • कोरोना से दाे की मौत, एडीएम, डॉक्टर व बैंक के 7 कर्मियों सहित 303 पॉजिटिव
  • जिले में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू

जिले में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ गया है। रविवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पृथ्वीपुरा की रहने वाली महिला की मौत हो गई। एडीएम द्वितीय राकेश कुमार गुप्ता, सामान्य अस्पताल के डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता, ईटाराना छावनी के सैनिक और एसएसबी सेंटर के जवान सहित 303 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अब तक मिले कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 24461 हो गया है।

चिकित्सा विभाग के अनुसार मालाखेड़ा के पृथ्वीपुरा गांव निवासी कैलाशी (62) पत्नी छुट्‌टनलाल काे जुकाम-खांसी व बुखार होने पर 20 नवंबर को मालाखेड़ा के निजी अस्पताल में दिखाया गया, जहां से उसे अलवर रैफर कर दिया। यहां राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल में जांच में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद महिला को कोविड हॉस्पिटल में रैफर किया गया, जहां रविवार को उसकी मौत हो गई। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत मरीज का दाहसंस्कार कराया गया। इसी प्रकार राजगढ़ के माचाड़ी चौक निवासी संतेश्वर प्रसाद (71) को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद 6 नवंबर को जयपुर के आरयूएचएस हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उनकी मौत हो गई। एडीएम द्वितीय राकेश कुमार गुप्ता की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। एडीएम की पत्नी व बेटा शनिवार काे संक्रमित अाए थे। इसी प्रकार खेड़ली में एसबीआई के 7 अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। ईटाराना छावनी के दो सैनिक संक्रमित मिले हैं।

13.22 फीसदी की दर से फैला कोरोना : जिले में अब तक कोरोना 13.22 फीसदी की दर से फैला है। जिले में 1 लाख 84 हजार 952 सैंपलों की जांच में 24461 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। इसी प्रकार संक्रमित मरीजों की रिकवरी दर 86.49 फीसदी है। जिले में अब तक 21157 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। रविवार को 290 मरीजों काे रिकवर हाेने पर डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। वहीं, 627 सैंपल जांच के लिए भिजवाए गए। अभी 2055 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट आना
शेष है।

