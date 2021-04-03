पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिले में कई जगह बारिश, अलवर में ओले गिरे; अगेती सरसों को नुकसान की आशंका

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
अलवर. शहर में गुरुवार शाम काे बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले। हनुमान चौराहे के पास का चित्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलवर. शहर में गुरुवार शाम काे बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले। हनुमान चौराहे के पास का चित्र।
  • बारिश से गेहूं, चने और सरसाें की पछेती फसल काे फायदा

जिले में गुरुवार काे माैसम पलट गया। पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के प्रभाव से परिसंचरण तंत्र बनने से अलवर शहर व सिलीसेढ़ के पास रोगड़ा गांव में ओले गिरे। जिले में हरसाैली, बानसूर, अलावड़ा, रामगढ़ सहित अन्य इलाकाें में भी बारिश हुई। कृषि वैज्ञानिक केएल मीणा का कहना है कि यह बारिश गेहूं, चने व सरसाें की पछेती फसल के लिए फायदेमंद और सरसाें की अगेती फसल के लिए नुकसानदायक है।

शहर में शाम 4.30 बजे के करीब घने बादल छा गए। शाम 5 बजे के करीब बदलाें की गर्जना के साथ बारिश शुरू हुई। करीब 30 मिनट तक कहीं तेज और कहीं हल्की बारिश हुई। बहराेड़ राेड, विजय नगर, बुधविहार, शिवाजी पार्क, दिल्ली राेड, ईटाराना राेड, जनता काॅलाेनी सहित कई जगह बारिश के साथ ओले गिरे। घंटाघर, बजाजा बाजार, केडलगंज में पशु चिकित्सालय के पास, ओवरब्रिज के पास व दिल्ली राेड सहित कई जगह बरसात का पानी भरने से लाेगाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

इससे पहले सुबह भी शहर में बूंदाबांदी हुई। दिन में अधिकांश समय बादल छाए रहे और ठंडी हवा चलती रही। पिछले दिन की तुलना में गुरुवार काे अलवर शहर के अधिकतम तापमान में 4.6 डिग्री और रात के तापमान में 1.4 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। अलवर शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रहा।

कोटकासिम: क्षेत्र में गुरुवार अल सुबह करीब 6 बजे से मौसम के मिजाज बदल गए जिसके चलते बादलों की तेज गर्जना के साथ हल्की बूंदाबांदी शुरू हो गई। सुबह शाम सैर करने वाले ग्रामीणों व दौड़ करने वाले युवाओं को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। करीब 5.15 बजे तेज गर्जना के साथ जोरदार बारिश शुरू हो गई।

बेमौसम बारिश से जहां एक और गेहूं की फसल को फायदा पहुंचने की संभावना है। वहीं कहीं-कहीं ओलावृष्टि के कारण सरसों की फसल को नुकसान की आशंका भी पैदा हो गई है। सर्दी के मौसम में हुई बारिश के कारण ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। मौसम में आए बदलाव ने किसानों काे दुविधा में डाल दिया है।

