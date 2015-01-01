पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां को कैंसर, बेटे ने जहर खा लिया:मृतक का भाई बोला तनाव में था आजाद, एक तो बेरोजगार दूसरा कैंसर पीड़ित मां के लिए कुछ नहीं कर पा रहा था

अलवर17 मिनट पहले
हेड कांस्टेबल बनवारी लाल ने मामले की जानकारी दी।

शहर के मुंशी बाजार में एक 26 वर्षीय युवक ने जहर खाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवक के भाई ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी मां कैंसर से पीड़ित है और उसका मृतक भाई इसी तनाव में था। वो सोचता रहता था कि वह मां के लिए कुछ नहीं कर सका।

अलवर शहर कोतवाली पुलिस में कार्यरत हेड कांस्टेबल बनवारी लाल ने बताया कि मृतक आजाद सिंह मुंशी बाजार का निवासी था। उसके भाई भरत सिंह ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि आजाद की मां कैंसर से पीड़ित है। आजाद काफी दिनों से बेरोजगार था। एक तो बेरोजगारी के कारण तनाव दूसरा मां को कैंसर होने की वजह से उसके इलाज का खर्च नहीं जुटा पा रहा था। इसके चलते उसने गुरुवार रात्रि 10 बजे बाद घर में जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया। जिसे बाद में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया लेकिन देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

कोरोना काल में जिले में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों ने आत्महत्या की

पुलिस के अधिकारियों के अनुसार कोरोना महामारी के दौर में अलवर जिले में 100 से अधिक लोगों ने आत्महत्या की है। आए दिन जिले में कहीं ना कहीं से आत्महत्या की सूचनाएं मिलती रही है। इस महामारी के दौर में बेरोजगारी का संकट खड़ा हुआ है। कई अन्य कारणों से भी आमजन तनाव में आए हैं। हालांकि मनोज चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि ऐसी विपरीत परिस्थितियां सबके सामने हैं। इस दौर में आर्थिक संकट किसी एक व्यक्ति के सामने नहीं है बल्कि करोड़ों लोगों का है। ऐसे माहौल में खुद को सकारात्मक रखना पड़ेगा। जितना मिल रहा है उसमें सब रखते हुए आगे नए रास्ते निकालने के लिए लगना पड़ेगा। आमजन को नियमित रूप से व्यायाम करना चाहिए और संतुलित आहार लेने की जरूरत भी है।

