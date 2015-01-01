पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलवर की धरोहर:600 फीट की पहाड़ी पर बना था 102 कमरे का महल, राजा को अशुभ लगा तो तुड़वा दिया

अलवर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अब इस महल की जगह पर कुछ नहीं है। पहाड़ के ऊपर ही कुछ दूरी में मंदिर व मजार दोनों है।

फोटो में दिख रहा यह खूबसूरत तीन मंजिला व 102 कमरों का महल कभी देश की 620 रियासतों के राजाओं के प्रिंसेज रहे महाराज मंगल सिंह ने बनवाया । कुछ ही सालों के बाद इस महल को अशुभ मानते हुए उनके बाद आए महाराज जय सिंह ने तुड़वा दिया। खास बात यह है कि 1882 के आसपास महाराजा मंगल सिंह ने वायसराय लैंस डाउन को अलवर बुलावाया था। यहां उनके नाम से 102 कमरे का करीब 600 फीट की पहाड़ी पर यह महल बनवाया गया। इस दौरान महाराज ने इस महल को जहाज नुमा आकार देने के लिए विदेशों से सामान मंगाया। जो जहाज सामान लेकर आ रहा था वो पानी में डूब गया। जिसे राजा जय सिंह ने अशुभ मानते हुए 1928 में पूरे 102 कमरों के महल को तुड़वा दिया।

आज के दिन मोती डूंगरी के ऊपर महल की दीवार तक नहीं है। केवल एक जगह फर्श का कुछ हिस्सा बचा रह गया। बाकी अलवर शहर के सौंदर्य को देखने के लिए आज भी पर्यटक व देश भर के लोग मोती डूंगरी आते हैं। इतिहासविद एडवोकेट हरीशंकर गोयल का कहना है कि 102 कमरों के महल तो तुड़वाने के पीछे यह भी कहा जाता है कि महल के नीचे बड़ा खजाना था। दूसरा इस जगह को शापित होने की बात भी सामने आई तो महाराज ने पूरे महल को ही तुड़वा दिया था।

इंदौर के फोटोग्राफर भी आते थे

महाराज जय सिंह के समय में यहां की फोटोग्राफी करने के कारण मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर तक के फोटोग्राफर यहां बुलाए जाते थे। उनके द्वारा इस महल का लिया गया चित्र यहां के संग्रहालय में भी मौजूद थे। इससे जुड़े कई अहम फोटो इतिहासविद हरिशंकर गोयल के पास भी है।

अब यहां सिर्फ पहाड़, मंदिर व पार्क
अब इस महल की जगह पर कुछ नहीं है। पहाड़ के ऊपर ही कुछ दूरी में मंदिर व मजार दोनों है। नीचे दो-तीन पार्क विकसित किए गए हैं। दूर से देखने में से इसके आकर्षण का पता चल जाता है। वहीं इसके इतिहास को जानने के बाद पर्यटकों को उत्साह और अधिक बढ़ जाता है। साधारण तौर पर इस तरह की जानकारी कहीं सार्वजनिक नहीं है लेकिन, पुराने जानकारों के पास इसके सबूत भी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें