कोरोनाकाल:कोरोना से राजगढ़ के शिक्षक की जयपुर में मौत, 217 नए पॉजिटिव

अलवर/राजगढ़5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से राजगढ़ के बारलाबास के रहने वाले शिक्षक की मंगलवार को जयपुर में मौत हो गई, जबकि जिले में 217 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। जिले में अब तक मिले कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 19916 हो गया है। राजगढ़ के बारलाबास निवासी शिक्षक गिर्राज प्रसाव राव (42) पुत्र मनोहर लाल की 23 अक्टूबर को कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद तबीयत खराब होने पर 25 अक्टूबर को यहां लार्ड्स कोविड हॉस्पिटल चिकानी में भर्ती कराया था, जहां से उन्हें 29 अक्टूबर को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया।

जयपुर के महात्मा गांधी हॉस्पिटल में मंगलवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। ये पहले से ही अस्थमा के मरीज थे। इनका कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत राजगढ़ में दाहसंस्कार किया गया। शिक्षक की नाैकरी भूलेरी गांव में थी। जिले में 1 लाख 66 हजार 28 सैंपलों की जांच में 19916 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि 17643 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

