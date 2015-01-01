पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:पटाखों पर राेक और काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित कराने पर दिया जाेर

अलवर2 दिन पहले
एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने दीपावली पर्व पर पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध और काेविड-19 महामारी काे लेकर गुरुवार दाेपहर 3 से 4 बजे तक अलवर पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप फेसबुक पेज पर ऑनलाइन सुरक्षा संवाद किया। इसमें अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक-सतर्कता बीजू जार्ज जाेसफ, जयपुर रेंज आईजी एस. सेंगाथिर, सरकारी डाॅक्टर कपिल भारद्वाज, एडिशनल एसपी मुख्यालय शिवलाल बैरवा, एडिशनल एसपी ग्रामीण श्रीमन लाल मीणा व एएसपी उत्तर विकास सागवान सहित जिले के पुलिस उपाधीक्षकाें और थानाधिकारियाें के अलावा सीएलजी सदस्य, पुलिस मित्र व ग्रामरक्षकों ने भाग लिया।

इस दौरान वक्ताओं ने दीपावली त्यौहार को देखते हुए आमजन की सुरक्षा व कानून व्यवस्था की दृष्टि से कोविड-19 महामारी के बढ़ते प्रकोप व राज्य सरकार की ओर से पटाखे बेचने व चलाने पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंध के निर्देशों की पालना पर जाेर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि काेराेना महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। अभी काेराेना वैक्सीन नहीं बनने व चिकित्सा सुविधा समिति हाेने पर परिस्थितियां बिगड़ सकती हैं। इसलिए सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना करें और सावधानी बरतें।

उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण इलाकों में अभी भी काेराेना महामारी काे हल्के से लिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए सीएलजी सदस्य, ग्रामरक्षक व पुलिस मित्र अपने क्षेत्र में लाेगाें काे मास्क, सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करने सहित सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने के लिए जागरूक करें।

