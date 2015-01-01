पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साॅलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट:सड़ी-गली सब्जियों व कचरे से बनी खाद और सीवरेज के पानी से उगाई लाल प्याज, इसी तरह सरसों की भी खेती की जा रही

अलवर36 मिनट पहले
ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट परिसर में उगाई गई प्याज।
  • साॅलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगा रही कंपनी ने किया प्रयोग, पैदा हुई लाल प्याज आकार और क्वालिटी में अच्छी

घर से निकलने वाले कचरे व खराब हो चुकी सब्जी से बनाई गई खाद अाैर सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में संशाेधित किए पानी का उपयाेग जब प्याज की खेती के लिए किया गया तो इसके अच्छे परिणाम देखने को मिले। इससे पैदा हुई लाल प्याज आकार और क्वालिटी में अच्छी हुई है। इसी तरह की खाद और पानी से उगाई गई सरसों में भी पौधों पर फूल आने लगे हैं।

ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट परिसर की जमीन पर यह प्रयोग अग्यारा गांव के पास नगर परिषद की ओर से साॅलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने का कार्य कर रही कंपनी राल्स वेस्ट मैंनेजमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने किया है। यह कंपनी भविष्य में शहर से निकलने वाले कचरे का निस्तारण करेगी। इसके तहत कचरे और घराें व सब्जी मंडी से निकली बेकार सब्जी से खाद बनाई जाएगी। इस खाद का खेती में उपयाेग हो सकेगा। कंपनी यह खाद सरकारी उपक्रमाें काे किसानाें काे उपलब्ध कराने के लिए उपलब्ध कराएगी।

रोजाना 150 टन कचरे से 30 टन आर्गेनिक खाद मिलेगी
नगर परिषद में साॅलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का कार्य देख रहे जेईएन मींटू मीणा ने बताया कि कंपनी की ओर से प्याज, सरसाें व गेहूं की खेती में इस तरह की खाद व पानी का प्रयाेग करने की अनुमति मांगी थी। नगर परिषद की अनुमति के बाद कंपनी ने यह प्रयोग किया, जिसके सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आए हैं। प्याज की क्वालिटी देखने लायक है। सरसाें की फसल में अभी से फूल अा रहे है। प्याज का आकार बड़ा है। इसे देखते हुए लगता है कि सामान्य से 20 प्रतिशत तक अधिक प्याज का उत्पादन हाेने की संभावना है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि साॅलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट शुरू हाेने के बाद शहर से प्रतिदिन निकलने वाले 150 टन कचरे से 30 टन आर्गेनिक खाद निकलेगा। यह सरकारी उपक्रमाें काे दिया जाएगा। करीब 4 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे के हिसाब से कंपनी बेचेगी।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू-यह रासायनिक खाद का अच्छा विकल्प है
उद्यानिकी विभाग के सहायक कृषि अधिकारी शीश माेहम्मद का कहना है कि कचरे से बनी खाद अाैर सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से संशाेधित पानी का उपयाेग खेती में किया जाता है ताे पाैधाें काे पर्याप्त मात्रा में वे तत्व मिल जाते हैं, जिनकी जरूरत पाैधे काे हाेती है। इससे पौधा जल्दी बढ़ता है। उत्पादन भी अच्छा मिलता है। रासायनिक खाद के उपयाेग से भूमि को होने वाले नुकसान से भी बचा जा सकेगा।

