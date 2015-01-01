पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्याज दर घटाई:पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने घटाई होम लोन पर ब्याज दर

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों को लोन पर ब्याज दर घटाई है। इससे पहले आरबीआई के नियमानुसार ब्याज दर को रेपो रेट पर लिंक कर दिया था।

पीएनबी मंडल कार्यालय अलवर के मुख्य प्रबंधक बबलू लांबा ने बताया कि बैंक द्वारा अपनी ब्याज दर घटाकर होम लोन की शुरुआत 6.80 प्रतिशत से तथा प्रॉपर्टी लोन की दर 8.70 प्रतिशत से शुरू होकर बैंक नियमानुसार लागू होंगी। कार लोन लेने पर ग्राहकों को 7.55 प्रतिशत की दर से ब्याज देना होगा। बैंक द्वारा चलाए गए विशेष अभियान फेस्टिवल बोनांजा के तहत अगर कोई ग्राहक 31 दिसंबर तक लोन लेता है, तो उसे प्रोसेसिंग, डॉक्यूमेंटेशन व अपफ्रंट फीस नहीं देनी होंगी। इसी प्रकार ग्राहक द्वारा अगर कार व होम लोन एकसाथ लिया जाता है तो 0.25 प्रतिशत कम ब्याज देना होगा। महिलाओं के लिए भी विशेष अभियान चलाए गए हैं।

