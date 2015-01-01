पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:मतदाता सूची और आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से हरिजन शब्द हटाया जाए, मेघवाल विकास समिति ने कलेक्टर काे दिया ज्ञापन

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
मेघवाल विकास समिति के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बुधवार काे जिला अध्यक्ष निहाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में जिला कलेक्टर काे मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया।

इसमें मतदाता सूची एवं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से हरिजन शब्द हटाने एवं सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की योजनाओं में अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति की आय सीमा ढाई लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर आठ लाख रु. करने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन में कहा है कि मतदाता सूची में हरिजन बस्ती व मोहल्ला दर्ज है।

हरिजन अपमानजनक शब्द है। ऐसे में मतदाता सूची व आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से हरिजन शब्द विलोपित किया जाए। सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं में अजाजजा की आय सीमा ढाई लाख से बढ़ाकर आठ लाख रुपए की जाए। इससे उन्हें आर्थिक पिछड़ा वर्ग के समान लाभ मिल सकेगा।

सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के छात्रावासों में काॅलेज विद्यार्थियों को भी प्रवेश देने की मांग की गई है। काेटकासिम के ग्राम चाचियावास में मेघवाल समाज की पट्टे की जमीन की पैमाइश सेटलमेंट विभाग से करवाने की मांग की गई है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में जीपी वर्मा, जगदीश प्रसाद व हरिराम आदि शामिल थे।

