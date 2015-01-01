पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एफआईआर दर्ज:जमानत राशि की एफडीआर के भुगतान मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज

अलवर17 मिनट पहले
अपर जिला मजिस्ट्रेट शहर की अदालत में चल रहे मामले में आरोपी की जमानत के तौर पर पेश की गई एफडीआर का भुगतान प्राप्त करने के मामले में जमानत देने वाली महिला के खिलाफ तत्कालीन एडीएम के आदेश पर पुलिस थाना कोतवाली में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है।

मामले के अनुसार एडीएम सीटी की अदालत में सरकार बनाम अनिल भारद्वाज नामक प्रकरण में 18 अक्टूबर 2018 को चेतन एंक्लेव निवासी नीरू भारद्वाज ने अपनी एफडीआर से आरोपी अनिल भारद्वाज की 50 हजार रुपए की जमानत दी थी। जमानत पर रिहा होने के बाद आरोपी अनिल भारद्वाज के कई पेशियों पर न्यायालय में उपस्थित नहीं होने के कारण न्यायालय द्वारा 28 नवंबर 2019 को गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किए गए और जमानती नीरू भारद्वाज को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए गए। नोटिस के बाद न्यायालय द्वारा 3 फरवरी 2020 को उक्त एफडीआर जब्त किए जाने के लिए संबंधित बैंक को पत्र जारी किया गया। उक्त पत्र के जवाब में बैंक ने 12 फरवरी 2020 को न्यायालय को जमानती नीरू भारद्वाज द्वारा 21 अगस्त 2019 को एफडीआर राशि बैंक से निकाल लेने की जानकारी दी गई।

इस पर तत्कालीन अपर जिला मजिस्ट्रेट शहर उत्तम सिंह शेखावत ने 2 मार्च 2020 को जमानती नीरू भारद्वाज द्वारा न्यायालय में जमानत देने के बाद एफडीआर निकाल लेने को जमानत पत्र की शर्तों का उल्लंघन मानते हुए कोतवाली पुलिस को मामला दर्ज करने व उक्त एफडीआर से निकाली रकम में से 50 हजार रुपये बतौर जमानत राशि अदालत में जमा करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए थे।

