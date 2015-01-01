पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  • Results Of 6 Municipal Elections In Alwar, In Which BJP And Congress Two Places Ahead, Independents In Two Municipalities

अलवर की 6 नगर पालिका के परिणाम:भाजपा और कांग्रेस 2-2 नगर पालिकाओं पर रही आगे, 2 में निर्दलियों का दबदबा

अलवर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहरोड में कांग्रेस और खेड़ली में भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है। तिजारा व राजगढ़ में निर्दलियों का कब्जा रहा है।
  • नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होंगे

अलवर जिले में रविवार को 6 नगर पालिका चुनाव के परिणाम घोषित हो गए। 6 में से 2 पर कांग्रेस, 2 पर भाजपा और 2 नगर पालिकाओं में निर्दलियों का दबदबा रहा है। सिर्फ बहरोड में कांग्रेस और खेड़ली में भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है। तिजारा व राजगढ़ में निर्दलियों आगे रहे हैं। वहीं, खैरथल में कांग्रेस और किशनगढ़ बास में भाजपा के खाते में ज्यादा सीटें गई हैं। लेकिन स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं है। इन दोनों जगहों पर निर्दलियों के सहारे से बोर्ड बन सकेगा। अब नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होंगे। इसके लिए जोड़-तोड़ में पार्टियों के नेता जुट गए हैं। बाड़ेबंदी का क्रम भी जारी है।

तिजारा और राजगढ़ में निर्दलियों के आगे पार्टियां फेल
तिजारा और राजगढ़ नगर पालिका में निर्दलियों के आगे पार्टियों के प्रत्याशी धाराशायी हो गए। तिजारा में 35 में से 19 निर्दलीय जीते हैं जबकि राजगढ़ में 35 में से 20 निर्दलीय जीत कर आए हैं। इससे साफ है कि यहां निर्दलियों के बूते ही नगर पालिका बोर्ड बनेगा। भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों के पार्षद निर्दलियों को साथ लेकर ही बोर्ड में भागीदारी निभा सकेंगे। वैसे निर्दलीय एकजुट रहे तो पार्टियों की जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ेगी।

थोड़ा डिटेल में बात करें तो राजगढ़ के 35 वार्ड में से 14 वार्डो में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी जीते हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस केवल एक वार्ड में जीत सकी। शेष 20 वार्डों में निर्दलियों ने बाजी मारी है। इसी तरह तिजारा में 25 में से 19 सीटों पर निर्दलीय ही जीते हैं। यहां कांग्रेस केवल 3 भाजपा 2 और सीपीआई 1 वार्ड पर सिमट गई है। इससे साफ है कि यहां निर्दलियों के बूते ही बोर्ड बनेगा।

बहरोड़ से खैरथल में कांग्रेस रही आगे
बहरोड़ नगर पालिका में 35 वार्डों में से 18 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जीत गए हैं। भाजपा केवल 8 वार्डों में ही जीत दर्ज कर सकी। बहरोड में 9 निर्दलीय भी जीत कर आए हैं। लेकिन यहां कांग्रेस स्पष्ट बहुमत से भी आगे है। इसलिए बहरोड़ में साफ तौर पर कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाना तय है।

खैरथल में 35 में से 14 कांग्रेस पार्षद जीते
खैरथल दूसरी नगर पालिका है जहां कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी ज्यादा संख्या में जीत कर आए हैं। यहां 35 में से 14 कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जीते हैं। वहीं, 13 सीट पर भाजपा ने जीत दर्ज की है। शेष 8 सीटों पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जीते हैं। यहां भी निर्दलीयों के जोड़तोड़ से ही बोर्ड बन सकेगा। मतलब यहां दोनों पार्टियां अपनी पूरी ताकत लगाएंगी।

खेड़ली में भाजपा का बोर्ड व किशनगढ़ बास में भाजपा आगे
खेड़ली में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनना तय है ओर किशनगढ़ बास में भी भाजपा आगे है। खेड़ली में 25 में से 13 सीटों पर भाजपा के पार्षद जीते हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस 8 सीटों पर सिमट गई और निर्दलियों ने 4 सीट जीत ली। यहां एकतरफा भाजपा का बोर्ड बन सकता है।

इसके अलावा किशनगढ़ बास नगर पालिका में 25 में से भाजपा के खाते में 10 और कांग्रेस ने 8 वार्ड जीते हैं। यहां भी निर्दलियों की संख्या 7 हैं। सीट की संख्या के अनुसार भाजपा का बोर्ड बनने का अनुमान अधिक है। हालांकि निर्दलीय ज्यादा होने से कुछ भी संभव है।

किस नगर पालिका में किसकी कितनी सीट आई

बहरोड नगर पालिका

कुल वार्ड35
कांग्रेस18
भाजपा8
निर्दलीय9

किशनगढ़बास नगर पालिका

कुल वार्ड25
बीजेपी10
कांग्रेस8
निर्दलीय7

खैरथल नगरपालिका

कुल वार्ड35
कांग्रेस14
बीजेपी13
निर्दलीय8

तिजारा नगर पालिका

कुल वार्ड25
निर्दलीय19
भाजपा3
कांग्रेस2
कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी1

खेरली

कुल वार्ड25
भाजपा13
कांग्रेस8
निर्दलीय4

नगरपालिका राजगढ़

कुल वार्ड35
भाजपा14
कांग्रेस1
निर्दलीय20
