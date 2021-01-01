पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Returned On Wheelchair In Wheelchair And Wheelchair In Two Days Like This, Sometimes Dashahat Used To Walk With Her Own Legs.

एके 47 के साथ चलने वाला गैंगेस्टर पपला:दो दिन में हथकड़ी से व्हीलचेयर और व्हीलचेयर से बैशाखी पर यूं लौट आया, कभी दशहत साथ चलती थी अब खुद के पैर साथ नहीं दे रहे

अलवर4 मिनट पहले
ये वही गैंगेस्टर पपला गुर्जर है। अब बैशाखी पर। - Dainik Bhaskar
ये वही गैंगेस्टर पपला गुर्जर है। अब बैशाखी पर।
  • अपराध का नाम पपला की हकीकत कहानी

धर्मेन्द्र यादव

6 सितम्बर के सेवरे 8 बजकर 20 मिनट के समय को न कभी राजस्थान प्रदेश की पुलिस भूल सकती न बहरोड़ की जनता। उस समय राजस्थान के अलवर जिले के बहरोड़ थाने में एके 47 की ताबड़तोड़ गाेलियां चलने की आवाज आसपास के लोगों के कानों में आज भी गूंजती हैं। वही पपला जो पहले एके 47 लेकर चलने वाले बदमाशों का गैंगेस्टर रहा है। लेकिन, उसका दो दिन में समय ऐसा बदला कि एके 47 जैसे हथियारशुदा बदमाशों के साथ चलने वाला पपला हथकड़ी से पहले व्हीलचेयर पर नजर आया। दूसरे ही दिन व्हीलचेयर से बैशाखी पर आ गया। कभी पपला के नाम के साथ दहशत चलती थी अब उसके पैर भी साथ नहीं चल पा रहे हैं।

दो दिन की ये दो बड़ी तस्वीर

कुख्यात गैंगेस्टर पपला गुर्जर के पकड़े जाने के मामले में पिछले दो दिनों की ये दो बड़ी तस्वीर हैं। जिनकी तुलना में हम डेढ़ साल पहले के घटनाक्रम की तीसरी तस्वीर से तुलना करते हैं तो पपला की चकाचौंध व अपराध की दुनिया को धराशायी होता देख सकते हैं। जिससे यह कह भी सकते हैं कि गलत राह से मिला पैसा, पद या कद ज्यादा नहीं टिकता। जिस दिन काला पर्दा हटता तो आदमी के पास कुछ नहीं बचता। खुद का शरीर भी साथ छोड़ देता है।

पहली तस्वीर : पपला और नोटों से अटी टेबल

ये पहली तस्वीर 6 सितम्बर की है। जब पपला 32 लाख रुपए के साथ बहरोड़ में पकड़ा गया था। बहरोड़ पुलिस के अधिकारी व उनके बीच में पपला और सामने पकड़ी गई रकम।
ये पहली तस्वीरी पपला की 6 सितम्बर 2019 की है। जब वह रात के करीब तीन बजे बहरोड़ के नेशनल हाइवे पर पुलिस की पकड़ में आता है। उस समय पपला गुुर्जर को करबी 32 लाख रुपए सहित गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पुलिस थाने की पूरी टेबल नोटों की गिडिड्यों से भर गई थी। इसके बाद की कहानी तो सबका याद है कि पपला गुर्जर को छुड़ाने के लिए कई गाड़ियों में साथी बदमाश आए। एके 47 जैसे आधुनिक हथियारों से ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाई। जिसकी गवाह थाने की दीवारें हैं। जो छलनी हो गई थी।

दूसरी तस्वीर :हथकड़ी से व्हीलचेयर पर

ये पपला गुर्जर की दूसरी तस्वीर 29 जनवरी 2021 की है। जब उसे महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर से पुलिस अलवर लेकर आई। अगले दिन कोर्ट में हथकड़ी लगे पपला व्हीलचेयर पर नजर आया।
गैंगेस्टर की दूसरी तस्वीर दो दिन पहले ही सामने आई। जब पुलिस ने महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर से पपला गुर्जर को उसकी महिला मित्र के साथ पकड़ा। पपला गुर्जर व्हील चेयर पर ही नजर आया। मतलब आकाश से जमीं पर ऐसे आया कि कभी थाने से उसे बदमाशा भगा ले गए थे। अब अपने पैरों पर चलने लायक नहीं रहा।

तीसरी तस्वीर : व्हीलचेयर से बैशाखी पर

ये पपला गुर्जर की तीसर तस्वीर 30 जनवरी 2021 की सुबह की है। जब पपला को बहरोड़ कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। पहले दिन व्हीलचेयर पर पपला। अगले दिन बैशाखी पर आया।
पपला गुर्जर की तीसरी तस्वीर उसके पकड़े जाने के तीसरे दिन सामने आई। पहले दिन पपला को व्हील चेयर पर लाया गया। मतलब उसकी हालत ऐसी नहीं थी कि वह अपने पैरों से चल सके। लेकिन, जब बहरोड़ कोर्ट में लगातार दूसरे दिन पपला को पेश किया गया तो व्हील चेयर की बजाय व बैशाखी के सहारे पर दिखा। यह वही पपला है जिसके नाम से दहशत भी साथ चलती थी। अब दहशत तो दूर खुद पपला ही चलने लायक नहीं रहा है।

