कार्रवाई:रीकाे ने सर्विस चार्ज व इकाेनाेमिक रेंट जमा नहीं कराने वाली जिले की 184 इकाइयाें काे दिए नाेटिस

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • 10.72 कराेड़ की राशि है बकाया, कई इकाइयाें ने 10 साल से राशि नहीं दी

मत्स्य औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र सहित राजगढ़, थानागाजी, खैरथल व खेरली ओद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में रीकाे ने 184 इकाइयाें काे सर्विस चार्ज ओर इकाेनाेमिक रेंट जमा नहीं कराने पर नाेटिस दिया है। इन इकाइयाें पर एक साल से अधिक समय से कुल 10 कराेड़ 72 लाख रुपए की मूल राशि बाकी है। ब्याज अलग है। कुछ उद्यमियाें ने 10 साल से यह राशि जमा नहीं कराई है। इस राशि का उपयाेग रीकाे काे औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र के विकास में करना हाेता है। रीकाे के अनुसार एमआईए में 120, थानागाजी में 40, राजगढ़ में 8, खैरथल में 7 व खेरली में 9 इकाइयाें काे नाेटिस दिया गया है। एमआईए में 8 इकाइयाें पर ताे 25 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि बकाया है। इनमें कुछ ऐसे लाेग भी हैं जिन्हाेंने प्लाॅट खरीदने के बाद काम ही शुरू नहीं किया है।

  • रीकाे ने ऐसी औद्याेगिक इकाइयाें काे नाेटिस जारी किए है जिन पर बकाया चल रहा है। इस समय 31 दिसंबर तक एकमुश्त राशि जमा कराने पर छूट मिल रही है। यह राशि सर्विस टैक्स व इकाेनाेमिकल रेंट की है। इसका उपयोग विकास के लिए किया जाता है। कुल 965 इकाइयाें में से 739 पर यह टैक्स व रेंट बकाया है। जिन पर अधिक राशि बकाया है, उन्हें नाेटिस जारी किए हैं। जिन पर एक साल या कम समय से राशि बकाया है, उन्हें सूचना दी गई है। राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर रीकाे एक्शन लेगी। इसके बारे में मुख्यालय से दिशा निर्देश मिले हैं। - आदित्य शर्मा, वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक, रीकाे

उद्यमियाें का आराेप-समस्याओं पर ध्यान नहीं देती रीकाे
एमआईए के उद्यमियाें के संगठन मत्स्य उद्याेग संघ के सचिव सुनील अग्रवाल का कहना है कि एमआईए में विकास नहीं हाे रहा है। रीकाे केवल प्लाॅट बेचने में दिलचस्पी दिखा रही है। एमआईए की स्थिति पर नजर रखने के लिए हमने सीसीटीवी लगवाने के लिए कहा था, वे नहीं लगाए गए हैं। इससे प्रदूषण फैलाने वालाें पर नजर रह सकती है। पानी और सड़काें की समस्या है। इसके अलावा रीकाे सरकार की ओर से मिलने वाली छूट का सही तरीके से प्रचार नहीं करती। इससे याेजनाओं का लाभ उद्याेगपति नहीं ले पाते।

