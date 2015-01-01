पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ा, संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 24000 पार

अलवर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक डॉक्टर, एडीएम द्वितीय की पत्नी व बेटा भी संक्रमित

जिले में कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। जिले में 237 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 24000 पार हाे गया है। भिवाड़ी में 62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण दर का ग्राफ 13.13 फीसदी और रिकवरी दर घटकर 86.37% रह गई है। अक्टूबर में कोरोना रिकवर्ड दर 92 तक पहुंच गई थी।

शनिवार काे अलवर शहर के विजय नगर में डॉक्टर और एसएसबी सेंटर के जवान सहित जिले में कुल 290 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। एडीएम द्वितीय राकेश गुप्ता की पत्नी व बेटा भी पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमित 24154 हो गई है। उधर, भिवाड़ी की कजारिया सोसायटी में रहने वाले काेरोना संक्रमित हार्डवेयर व्यवसायी अनिल मोदी (62) की शनिवार को मौत हो गई। शुगर पीड़ित मोदी की कोरोना रिपोर्ट 17 नवम्बर को पॉजिटिव आई थी। परिजन रवि खण्डेलवाल ने बताया कि उनका निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। शनिवार को तबियत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें गुरुग्राम ले जाते समय मौत हो गई। स्थानीय स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस मौत से अनभिज्ञता जता रहा है।
शनिवार को कोरोना का हाल

  • 290 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए।
  • 827 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव।
  • 870 लोग पॉजिटिव रोगियों के संपर्क में आए।
  • 216 मरीज निगेटिव हो गए।
  • 1192 सैंपल लैब में भेजे गए।
  • 1117 सैंपलों की जांच की गई।
  • 2446 रिपोर्ट अभी आना शेष है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें