विरोध:राेडवेज श्रमिक संगठनाें ने किया प्रदर्शन, कल एक घंटे चक्काजाम की चेतावनी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान राेडवेज के श्रमिक संगठनाें के संयुक्त माेर्चा की ओर से मंगलवार काे अलवर बस स्टैंड पर दाेपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दाैरान वेतन, पेंशन, बाेनस व रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियाें के बकाया भुगतान की मांग की गई। सचिव राकेश तिवाड़ी ने बताया कि दीपावली का त्याेहार नजदीक आने के बावजूद राेडवेज कर्मियाें काे वेतन व पेंशन नहीं मिलने से आर्थिक संकट हाे रहा है।

चेतावनी दी गई कि संयुक्त माेर्चा की मांगाें काे नहीं माना गया ताे राेडवेज कर्मी 12 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक बस स्टैंड पर चक्काजाम प्रदर्शन करेंगे। प्रदर्शन के दाैरान हुई सभा काे तेजपाल सैनी, संजय चाैधरी, जफर इकबाल, सूबेसिंह चाैधरी व रामपत नैनावत ने संबाेधित किया। संचालन कालीचरण जाेशी ने किया।

