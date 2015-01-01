पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्ज:सफाई ठेका कंपनी पर ईएसआईसी के 61.58 लाख रुपए बकाया

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ईएसआईसी) के रिकवरी अधिकारी ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त काे एक पत्र भेजकर कहा है कि सफाई ठेका कंपनी त्रिमूर्ति एंटरप्राइजेज के नाम 61.58 लाख रुपए ईएसआईसी के बकाया हैं। बकाया जमा नहीं कराने पर भुगतान राेकने के लिए भी कहा गया है।

पत्र में रिकवरी अधिकारी ने कहा है कि त्रिमूर्ति एंटरप्राइजेज काे इस रिकवरी के लिए कई नाेटिस जारी किए गए लेकिन जवाब नहीं दिया। कंपनी के तीन मुख्य संचालकों अवधेश शर्मा, कमरूद्दीन व लीलाधर काे नाेटिस भेजे गए।

आयुक्त साेहन सिंह नरूका का कहना है कि इस तरह का पत्र आने की सूचना उन्हें मिली है। वे पत्र काे नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं। पूरी जानकारी के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे। उधर, त्रिमूर्ति एंटरप्राइजेज के संचालक लीलाधर यादव का कहना है कि मामला 2011 का है। उस समय नगर परिषद का नाम ईएसआईसी के खाते में शामिल नहीं था, इसलिए राशि जमा नहीं हाे पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें