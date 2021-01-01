पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आंदोलन में दंगे को लेकर अभद्र टिप्पणी, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
किसान आंदोलन के दौरान हुए दंगे को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक व अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले तीन लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। थानाधिकारी रामनिवास मीना के अनुसार क्षेत्र के किसानों द्वारा बनाए गए सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप किसान एकता और अलवर भरतपुर यूथ ग्रुप में रवि कांत हिंदू, रवि खटाना, आयुष अरोड़ा आदि द्वारा 26 जनवरी को हुए दंगों पर किसानों और सिक्ख समुदाय के खिलाफ गाली-गलौज करते हुए अभद्र टिप्पणियां लिखी गई।

उक्त युवकों ने आंदोलन के दौरान दंगा करने वाले लोगों को किसान नहीं बताकर उनके लिए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का प्रयोग करते हुए टिप्पणी की गई है। जिससे आहत होकर रामगढ़ गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान हरपाल सिंह पुत्र सावन सिंह ने लिखित रिपोर्ट देकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

जिस पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। आक्रोशित सिक्ख समुदाय ने कस्बे के लोगों के साथ एसडीएम के नाम भी ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान लखविंदर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह, विश्वजीत सिंह, रमनदीप सिंह, विक्रमजीत सिंह, राजन सिंह, ज्योति रमन वशिष्ठ, कृष्ण सैनी, सिमरनजीत सिंह, गगनदीप सिंह, राहुल फोगाट आदि मौजूद रहे।

