ग्रह चाल:मकर राशि में शनि पहले से, 20 काे गुरु का भी प्रवेश, यह शुभ संकेत

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
धनु व मीन राशि के स्वामी बृहस्पति (गुरु) 20 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 1.23 बजे मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। शास्त्राें के अनुसार गुरु कर्क राशि में उच्च का और मकर राशि में नीच का रहता है। मकर राशि में पहले से ही शनि है। शनि का अपनी राशि में हाेना और उसके साथ गुरु का हाेना नीच भंग राजयाेग बन रहा है।

इन ग्रहाें की यह युति बदलाव के संकेत देती है। पं. यज्ञदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि इससे पहले यह याेग 1961 में बना था और उससे पहले 1902 में ऐसा याेग बना था। गुुरु काे धन व आर्थिक स्थिति का कारक माना गया है। शनि काे कष्ट, आपदा और काल का ग्रह माना जाता है।

गुुरु और शनि का मकर राशि में एकसाथ हाेना शुभ संकेत देता है। इसके प्रभाव से जाॅब, बिजनेस, आईटी क्षेत्र में प्रगति के रास्ते खुलेंगे। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अवसर प्राप्त हाेंगे और देश की आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत हाेगी। धन जमा कराने वालाें काे विशेष लाभ हाेगा। राजनीति से जुड़े लाेगाें काे जनता का सहयाेग मिलेगा।

