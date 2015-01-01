पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन कन्यादान:कोरोना में कन्यादान कराना हुआ मुश्किल

अलवर
कटी घाटी रोड पर मैरिज होम
  • पोन पे व पेटीएम का नम्बर जान रहे
  • ऑनलाइन कन्यादान का विकल्प ढूंढ़ रहे

कोरोना महामारी में कन्यादान का समय भी बदल गया है। दो से तीन दशक पहले की तरह दिन के समय शादियां होने लगी हैं। यही नहीं शादी में आने वाले लोगों की तरफ से भेजी जाने वाली कन्यादान की राशि भी अब सुबह से लिखनी शुरू हो जाती है। जो पहले दोपहर या इसके बाद शुरू होती थी। असल में कोरोना महामारी में सरकार की गाइडलाइन के कारण शादी समारेाह के आयोजन सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हुए हैं। गांवों में तो बेटी के ब्याह में सुबह से ही कन्यादान वाले पहुंचने लग जाते हैं। ऐसे में मजबूरी में कन्यादान लिखने वाले को बैठाना पड़ रहा है। जिले में 25 नवम्बर को अबूज सावा है। करीब 250 से अधिक शादियां एक ही दिन में है। इस कारण बहुत से लोगों के पास एक दन में कई शादियों के निमंत्रण हैं। उनको अधिक मशक्कत होने हो रही है।

ऑनलाइन कन्यादान कराने का विकल्प ढूंढ़ रहे

सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन से पहले ही शादी वाले परिवारों ने निमंत्रण पहुंचा दिए थे। ऐसे में बेटी की शादी का निमंत्रण पाने वाले अधिकतर लोग कन्यादान भिजवाने की मशक्कत में जुटे हैं। कोई उस गांव या आसपास के किसी जानकार को फोन कर रहा है तो कुछ सम्बंधित शादी में हर हाल में जाने वाले को ढूंढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसा नहीं होने के बाद आखिर में यह पता लगाने लगे हैं कि वहां कन्यादान जमा कराने का कोई ऑनलाइन विकल्प है या नहीं।

कुछ तो शादी कार्पड र फोन नम्बर देखकर जमा करा रहे

असल में जो लोग किसी भी हाल में शादी में आने में असक्षम हैं अब वे शादी के कार्ड पर छपे परिवार के निजी व्यक्ति के मोबाइल नम्बर के जरिए उनके खोत में ऑनलाइन कन्यादान की राशि भेजने लगे हैं। इसके बाद सम्बंधित को फोन करके माफी मांगते हुए कह रहे हैं कि शादी में आना तो संभव नहीं है ले किन, ऑनलाइन आपके पेटीम या पोन-पे के जरिए कन्यादान भेजा है उसे स्वीकार करें।

